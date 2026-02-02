‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ to Conclude After Season 7

What To Know Kelly Clarkson announced that The Kelly Clarkson Show will end after its seventh season.

Production on the final season will continue as planned, and episodes are set to air through Fall 2026.

The Emmy-winning show was praised by NBCUniversal for its consistent quality and impact since 2019.

After seven seasons, The Kelly Clarkson Show is coming to an end.

The decision to end the daytime talk show came from Clarkson, who posted a statement on Instagram on Monday, February 2, on behalf of herself and The Kelly Clarkson Show, in which she thanked her crew and her fans for their years of support and dedication.

“I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at The Kelly Clarkson Show, both in Los Angeles and New York,” Clarkson posted. “There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.”

“Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show. Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives,” continued the host.

“This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time … you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years,” concluded Clarkson.

Production on Season 7 will continue as planned, with Clarkson continuing to host, as well as a few additional special guest hosts, who are yet to be announced. Season 7 episodes will air through Fall 2026.

The statement contradicts recent rumors that The Kelly Clarkson Show wasn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

In January, Page Six reported that Clarkson‘s talk show was expected to end after its seventh season. However, a representative for the series clarified at the time that the reports were not true.

The Emmy-winning daytime series was known for sparking lively conversations and unforgettable moments. The “Kellyoke” segment became a fan-favorite staple, with Clarkson and her band putting twists on hit songs and turning covers into must-see performances.

Chairman of NBCUniversal Local Valari Staab said in a statement: “The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a valued part of our NBC-owned stations’ lineup for seven seasons, always delivering an entertaining and engaging show for our daytime audiences,” Staab said. “We thank Kelly and the production team for the wonderful, high-quality show they’ve produced consistently since 2019, and look forward to the remainder of this season as they complete their successful run.”

