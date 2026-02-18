It’s been three years since Kelly Clarkson appeared as a coach on The Voice, but she’s battling it out against fellow former champions Adam Levine and John Legend in Season 29, which premieres on Monday, February 23.

Clarkson has been through quite a lot since the last time she appeared on the show, including some health struggles and the death of her ex-husband, who is also the father of her two children.

Scroll down for everything we know about Clarkson’s health issues, weight loss, and more.

What was Kelly Clarkson diagnosed with?

In January 2024, Clarkson revealed that she had been diagnosed as prediabetic. She shared the news on an episode of her talk show while speaking with guest Kevin James.

“I was told I was prediabetic. That was literally what happened,” Clarkson revealed. “I wasn’t shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight, but I wasn’t shocked by it. They were like, ‘You’re prediabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet.’ And then I waited two years, and then did, however, move into the, ‘OK, I’ll do something about it.'”

Prediabetes means someone has a higher than normal blood sugar level that is not high enough to be considered type 2 diabetes, according to Mayo Clinic. Those with prediabetes are at high risk to develop type 2 diabetes if they don’t make lifestyle changes.

In 2018, Clarkson also revealed that she had an “autoimmune disorder” and “thyroid issue.” At the time, she was able to get her levels back up and stop taking medicine for the issue because of a diet change, which was sparked by the book Plant Paradox. “It’s basically about how we cook our food, non-GMO, no pesticides, eating really organic,” Clarkson explained to Extra.

How did Kelly Clarkson lose weight?

Clarkson made another major change in 2023 and lost even more weight. After months of speculation that she was taking Ozempic to lose weight, Clarkson confirmed she was taking a GLP-1 medication in May 2024. “Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that, too, because my bloodwork got so bad,” she shared on her talk show. “Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic. It’s not.”

While she did not specify which drug she took to help with her weight loss, Clarkson explained that the medication “aids in helping break down the sugar” because “obviously my body doesn’t do it right.”

But while the medication aided her weight loss, Clarkson also credited moving to New York and walking around the city with being “quite the workout” for her. She told People in January 2024 that she eats a “healthy mix” of food.

“I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor,” Clarkson said. “A couple years I didn’t. And 90% of the time, I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat. Sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

What happened to Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband?

Meanwhile, Clarkson also dealt with the death of ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, whom she shares two children with, in August 2025. Blackstock died at the age of 48 after a private battle with melanoma, a form of skin cancer.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a rep said in a statement at the time. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Although Clarkson and Blackstock split in 2020 and their divorce was finalized in 2022, she was still connected to him through their two young children. Clarkson canceled dates of her Las Vegas residency amid Blackstock’s declining health, but returned to the set of The Voice to film for Season 29 less than two weeks after he died.

The Voice, Season 29 Premiere, Monday, February 23, 9/8c, NBC