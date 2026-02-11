Nancy Guthrie Abduction: Detained Delivery Driver Speaks Out After Being Released

What To Know Police detained and later released a DoorDash driver after holding him in connection with the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

Now the man is speaking out, claiming he was held without explanation.

Investigators are pursuing multiple leads after releasing footage of a masked suspect at Nancy’s home.

Police detained an Arizona DoorDash driver for several hours on Tuesday (February 10) in connection with the ongoing disappearance of Savannah Guthrie‘s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.

According to the New York Post, the man, who identified himself as a 36-year-old delivery driver named Carlos Palazeulos, was released on Tuesday night after spending hours in custody. Speaking to reporters after his release, Palazeulos claimed he was held against his will and that the police “didn’t even read me my rights until two hours later.”

“What the f*** am I doing here? I didn’t do anything, to be honest, I’m innocent,” Palazeulos recalled while speaking to press outside his home in Rio Rico, a small border community around 60 miles south of Tucson.

Palazeulos explained that he was trailed by law enforcement while riding in a car with his wife. After pulling over, he exited the vehicle and told the officers, per ABC15, “I work in Tucson for GLS, I might have delivered a package to [Nancy’s] house, but I never kidnapped anybody… They hold me from 4:00 p.m. till now.”

The man said he told investigators that he’d never heard of Nancy or her Today show co-host daughter, stating that he doesn’t watch the news. “I hope they get the suspect, because I’m not it,” he added. “And they better do their job and find the suspect that did it so they can clear my name, I’m done.”

Palazeulos, who said his wrists were swollen from the handcuffs, claimed police didn’t ask him any questions but held him while searches were conducted.

According to The Daily Mail, Palazeulos was released after police performed a court-ordered search of the property where he had been staying in Rio Rico.

No charges were filed against Palazeulos, and he claimed that authorities didn’t provide a reason for his being sought in the investigation.

Palazeulos’ questioning came hours after federal authorities released doorbell camera footage from Nancy’s home in Tucson. The video showed a masked individual in latex gloves and carrying a backpack. The suspect was seen tampering with the camera, ripping it from its holder, and covering it with flowers ripped from the front entrance.

Investigators are said to be looking into more than one “person of interest” after receiving numerous tips following the release of the surveillance footage. TMZ reports that no family members are being treated as suspects.

Nancy was taken from her home on the evening of January 31, according to law enforcement. She was reported missing the following afternoon after friends noticed she did not attend her usual Sunday church service.

Since then, multiple ransom notes have been sent to various media outlets, although the authenticity of the letters has not been confirmed. In a February 7 video, Savannah addressed the ransom notes, speaking directly to Nancy’s abductor: “We received your message, and we understand,” she said. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace.”