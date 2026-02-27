‘Today’ Hosts Puzzled by Mysterious Al Roker Billboard in New Jersey

What To Know Today‘s Al Roker is being celebrated with a mysterious billboard in New Jersey.

The hosts of the NBC morning show revealed they don’t know the sign’s origins or who is responsible for creating it.

Fans shared their reactions to the billboard, while Today‘s Instagram page encouraged viewers to share any information they know about the sign.

Al Roker is being celebrated with a special billboard in New Jersey, and he has no idea who is responsible.

The Today hosts discussed the mysterious sign on the show’s Friday, February 27, episode. “Uncle Al, I don’t know if you even know about this at all,” Carson Daly stated. “This was sent in to us. This is an actual billboard that was spotted in New Jersey on Route 17 just last night, and it reads, ‘Things we can all agree on: Al Roker.'”

Roker said he never seen the sign, before joking, “The second part of it is, ‘Dot, dot, dot, is a jerk.'” As the hosts laughed, Craig Melvin retorted, “No, it’s not!”

The hosts went on to explain that they are unaware of who is responsible for the billboard or its purpose. “We’ve made calls. We’ve got calls out,” Melvin shared, while Hoda Kotb added, “We’re investigating.”

Daly asked Roker, “Do you know anybody off Route 17 in Jersey, in that area?” He replied, “No. I still always love the Tick Tock Diner off Route 3. It had that clock that said ‘eat heavy.'”

Melvin began wrapping up the segment by asking Roker to let them know if he learns anything about the sign. Daly, meanwhile, praised the billboard’s positive message, stating, “I thought it was nice, though, because the sentiment is right. Like, it’s kind of a crazy world right now, but you’re sort of at the epicenter of calm.”

Roker ended things on a funny note, stating, “That gives you an idea of how bad things are.”

On Friday’s episode of the third hour of Today, Melvin asked Roker whether he was concerned that the billboard could be “the beginning of some elaborate prank.” Roker candidly replied, “Well, I’m just gonna have to ride it out, see what happens.”

Fans shared their reactions to the billboard on Today‘s Instagram page. “We ALL co-sign this!” one user wrote. Another added, “Well the billboard iis correct, EVERYBODY LOVES AL! ❤️.” Someone else shared, “I hope Al knows how universally loved he is.”

A different person posted, “I couldn’t agree more! 😁👌🏻Now let the mystery begin! 🤔,” while a separate commenter dubbed Roker a “national treasure.” Another user wrote, “I love this for him. A fun prank on a quintessential prankster.”

Today‘s Instagram post encouraged viewers to share any tips about the Roker-themed billboard. The NBC morning show has also asked fans to report tips related to the disappearance of host Savannah Guthrie‘s mother, Nancy Guthrie, to the FBI.

The cast of Today has continuously shared updates on Nancy’s case on the show and wear yellow ribbons to show their support for the Guthrie family. Nancy was reported missing on February 1, and authorities have yet to name any suspects. Earlier this week, Savannah announced that her family is offering a $1 million reward to anyone with information about her mother’s whereabouts.

