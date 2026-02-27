‘The Traitors’: Who Has Won The Peacock Show More — Faithfuls or Traitors?

Season 4 of The Traitors ended with a shocking result as traitor Rob Rausch took home all of the money since he and Maura Higgins, a faithful, made it to the final two. So, out of the faithfuls and the traitors, who has won the show more?

Hosted by Alan Cumming, the Peacock series features a group of contestants divided into two factions: the faithfuls and the traitors. If the faithfuls find all the traitors before the end of the game, they split the prize pot of up to $250,000. However, if there are any traitors left undiscovered by the finale, they take home all of the money.

With only four seasons of the U.S. version of the show in the books, it might seem like one side has won out more than the other. Let’s take a look down memory lane and find out who came out more victorious so far.

However, these results will change as the show has already been renewed for Season 5.

Season 1

In Season 1, there were five traitors — two being recruits — but only two made it to the finale. Survivor‘s Cirie Fields came out victorious. Arie Luyendyk Jr. was recruited, but he outted himself as a traitor and eliminated himself from the competition.

This left Fields, Quentin R. Jiles, and Andie Vanacore. Luyendyk Jr.’s outburst led the faithfuls to believe that he was the last remaining traitor. But Fields had secretly played them all. She took home the $250,000 grand prize and became the first traitor to win the game.

Result: Traitor

Season 2

One traitor and three faithfuls made it to the bonfire. Kate Chastain was the traitor and was banished by the faithfuls. This left Mercedes “MK” Javid, Chris “CT” Tamburello, and Trishelle Cannatella.

In the end, the Challenge alums, Tamburello and Cannatella, banished Javid, making them the final two. They split $208,000.

Result: Faithfuls (2)

Season 3

The faithfuls caught the last Traitor, Big Brother‘s Britney Haynes, at the round table, but since her identity wasn’t revealed, they did not know if any traitors remained when they got to the bonfire.

Dylan Efron, Lord Ivar Mountbatton, Dolores Catania, and Gabby Windey were four faithfuls who all trusted in each other. They split $204,300.

Result: Faithfuls (4)

Season 4

Just like Season 1, Season 4 had two traitors going into the finale. Johnny Weir, a faithful, was banished at the round table. That left faithfuls Maura Higgins and Tara Lipinski, as well as traitors Eric Nam and Rob Rausch, at the bonfire.

Higgins, Rausch, and Nam decided to banish Lipinski, leaving the three of them. Nam thought they were going to end the game, but Higgins and Rausch turned on him, banishing him.

Higgins and Rausch had made a pinky promise to take each other to the end, but she got the shock of her life when Rausch revealed himself to be a traitor, meaning he got the entire $220,800.

Result: Traitor

Final Results

One could argue that the taithfuls are leading because, technically, six faithfuls won, whereas only two traitors won. But, when it comes to seasons, it is tied with faithfuls winning two and traitors winning two.

Result: Tie, with two each

The Traitors, now streaming, Peacock