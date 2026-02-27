‘Today,’ ‘GMA’ & ‘CBS Mornings’ Ratings Reveal Big Swings for 2 Shows

What To Know NBC’s Today remains the top-rated morning show, showing a big year-over-year increase in total viewers.

ABC’s Good Morning America saw week-over-week gains in both total viewers and the key 25-54 demographic.

CBS Mornings experienced week-over-week growth but suffered double-digit declines from last year.

The latest morning show ratings are in, and NBC’s Today continues to hold the top spot in total viewers, posting a significant increase over the same period last year.

According to AdWeek, citing Nielsen’s national live+same-day big data plus program ratings, Today averaged 3.289 million total viewers and 637,000 viewers in the key Adults 25-54 demographic for the week of February 16.

While the Today show was down 6 percent in viewers and 9 percent in the demo from the previous week, it was up 19 percent in total viewers from the same period in 2025. The demo was down 2 percent from last year.

Today’s recent coverage has been dominated by the 2026 Winter Olympics and the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Meanwhile, ABC’s Good Morning America averaged 2.952 million total viewers and 490,000 viewers in the key demo for the week of February 16. The show was up in both metrics compared to the week prior, with a 2 percent gain in total viewers and a 3 percent rise in the demo.

Compared to the same period last year, GMA was up 6 percent in total viewers and down 3 percent in the key demo.

CBS Mornings was also up on the week prior, with 1.707 million total viewers (up 1 percent) and 272,000 demo viewers (up 14 percent). However, the show was significantly down on the same period in 2025, with a 15 percent drop in total viewers and a 20 percent drop in the demo, making it the only morning show with double-digit declines.

The ratings follow several changes at CBS News, including the promotion of former CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil to anchor of CBS Evening News. CBS Mornings continues to be co-hosted by Gayle King and Nate Burleson, with features host Vladimir Duthiers.

GMA is co-hosted by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan, with Rebecca Jarvis serving as Friday co-host.

Today is usually co-hosted by lead anchors Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin; however, Savannah remains on hiatus amid the disappearance of her mom, Nancy. Savannah’s retired former co-host, Hoda Kotb, has been filling in at the desk.

Today, Weekdays, 7a.m./6c, NBC