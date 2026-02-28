‘Outlander’ Season 8: Behind the Scenes With the Cast for the Final Chapter (PHOTOS)

Behind the scenes of 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz
Farewell Outlander

Farewell, Outlander

Outlander‘s eighth and final season is nearly here, and we’re pulling the curtain back on some of the behind-the-scenes moments with the cast.

From scenes with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to reunions at Fraser’s Ridge, scroll down for a closer look at what to expect as the final chapter unfolds. And stay tuned for more on the farewell season in the weeks ahead.

Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6, Starz 

For more inside scoop on the final episodes of Outlander, straight from the Season 8 set, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine's Farewell Outlander Collector's Issue

Lord John Grey (David Berry); William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart); BTS; John Grey's House
Starz Entertainment, LLC

Adoptive father Lord John Grey (David Berry) and son William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart) seem to be getting along well. Could the two men be visiting John’s widowed sister-in-law, Amaranthus (Carla Woodcock), who is new to the show in the final season?

BTS; Brianna Randall (Sophie Skelton); Roger Wakefield (Richard Rankin); Army Camp
Starz Entertainment, LLC

“I often look back and think when you see Roger now, rocking up in his 18th century costume and the experience that is in his eyes, it speaks to what he’s gone through [since being an] Oxford historian in Season 2,” says Rankin (with Sophie Skelton) of Roger’s evolution as a character.

Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan); Fraser's Ridge
Starz Entertainment, LLC

“I think Jamie and Claire have been looking for a home for a long time,” Heughan tells us, after the burning down of Fraser’s Ridge. “For them to come back [to the Ridge redesigned], it’s beautiful.”

Savannah Print Shop; BTS; Fergus (César Domboy)
Starz Entertainment, LLC

Welcome back, Fergus (César Domboy). In Season 8, the adopted son of Claire and Jamie will be running his own print shop, connected to the Revolution, set in Savannah, Georgia. “Fergus very proudly presents this new business that he’s built from nothing to Jamie at the beginning of the season,” says production designer Mike Gunn.

Brianna Randall (Sophie Skelton)
Starz Entertainment, LLC

Skelton, just like her engineer Bree, has picked up many skills in her time on Outlander. “I mastered, I think, gutting a fish, horse riding, reconfiguring a gun, shooting and how to build a water wheel,” she says. Talk about well-rounded!

Fraser's Ridge; BTS; Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe); Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan)
Starz Entertainment, LLC

Heughan and Balfe shoot a Season 8 carriage ride. “It’s been a long road home,” Balfe teases of Claire and Jamie’s trip back to the Ridge. “It’s taken them a very, very long time.”

Izzy Meikle-Small and John Bell behind the scenes of 'Outlander' Season 8
Starz

The series’ newest in-love couple, kind Quaker Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small) and Jamie’s confident nephew Ian Fraser (John Bell) are a perfect match, says Bell. “Occasionally in life, you come across people that you have great chemistry with,” he says, “and that is something that Izzy and I had from the beginning.”

