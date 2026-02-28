‘Outlander’ Season 8: Behind the Scenes With the Cast for the Final Chapter (PHOTOS)
Outlander‘s eighth and final season is nearly here, and we’re pulling the curtain back on some of the behind-the-scenes moments with the cast.
From scenes with Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to reunions at Fraser’s Ridge, scroll down for a closer look at what to expect as the final chapter unfolds. And stay tuned for more on the farewell season in the weeks ahead.
Outlander, Season 8 Premiere, Friday, March 6, Starz
For more inside scoop on the final episodes of Outlander, straight from the Season 8 set, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Farewell Outlander Collector’s Issue, available at Outlander.TVGM2026.com and on newsstands now.
