What To Know Find out what small detail included in Benedict’s wedding wardrobe holds a special significance in the Bridgerton Season 4 finale.

Luke Thompson got candid about the accessory that elevates his character’s ensemble for the event.

Part 2 of Bridgerton‘s fourth season has arrived, and fans who have already tuned into the finale episode, “Dance in the Country,” already know the show concludes with a joyous occasion: Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie’s (Yerin Ha) wedding. But there’s one detail that makes their nuptials even more romantic upon spotting, as Thompson shared in Bridgerton: The Official Podcast, Benedict wears an item that alludes to a special moment in his romance with Sophie. Such details aren’t unusual in Bridgerton, which has incorporated motifs and different elements across costumes for several seasons, like butterflies in Penelope’s Featherington looks and bumblebees across the Bridgerton ensembles.

This time, though, Thompson revealed, “I wear a little pin in my necktie, and it has a tiny kite painted on it.” The kite, of course, is a callback to Benedict and Sophie’s time at My Cottage, where he fixed an old kite that belonged to Gregory (Will Tilston) and flew it around the grounds.

“It’s amazing costume design, in terms of their story, because it feels like it really sums them up in a way,” the actor told podcast host Alison Hammond.

In a special behind-the-scenes video shared by Tudum, focusing on the wedding itself, Thompson got into even more detail surrounding the accessory, as he told cameras between shooting scenes, that the pin was “hand-painted by Lorenzo, who does all the jewelry. And it’s a kite. It’s a picture of a kite,” Thompson added while pointing to the item.

The Lorenzo that Thompson refers to is Lorenzo Mancianti, the jewelry head on the series. Mancianti’s other screen credits include films like Cloud Atlas, Jupiter Rising, Pan, The King’s Man, and more. Needless to say, the handmade piece is worth looking out for if you missed it the first time around, as Benedict and Sophie get married on the grounds of My Cottage, where their kite-flying moment took place.

