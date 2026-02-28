What To Know Gabe Lopez died on January 25, weeks before his guest appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race aired in February.

RuPaul’s Drag Race guest star Gabe Lopez died weeks before appearing in a February episode of the reality competition series. What happened to him?

On Friday, February 27, Lopez — an Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter and producer — was featured in Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. He helped the queens record vocals as part of the Rusical challenge for Fannie, a spoof of the musical Annie. Lopez and the songwriter Leland both assisted the queens in the episode.

On January 25, Lopez’s mother, Connie Howard, announced his death on Instagram. She described her son as “loving, kind, talented, hilarious” and revealed that he died after a battle with lymphoma.

“We the family are heartbroken to lose our deeply loved Gabe and cannot imagine life without his joy and laughter, his generous love and sincere kindness,” she wrote.

In the wake of Lopez’s death, World of Wonder, the production company for RuPaul’s Drag Race, honored him in an X post.

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Gabe Lopez. Gabe was a unique combination of musical brilliance, kindness and sharp wit. His impact—through RuPaul’s Drag Race & beyond—is immeasurable. We mourn a great talent and a greater friend. His melodies play on in all of us. pic.twitter.com/h80QlHgwWF — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) January 26, 2026

Aside from RuPaul’s Drag Race, Lopez lent his talents on the spinoff Queen of the Universe and the TV movie The Bitch Who Stole Christmas. He also contributed to Monster High: The Movie, The Other Two, and the Las Culturistas Culture Awards. Additionally, Lopez worked with pop singer Belinda Carlisle.

