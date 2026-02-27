Elizabeth Smart Sends Message of Hope to Savannah Guthrie in Search for Nancy

What To Know Elizabeth Smart urged the public and the Guthrie family not to lose hope in the search for missing Nancy Guthrie.

Smart emphasized that while the chances of survival decrease over time, her own rescue after nine months proves that hope should never be abandoned.

Authorities have released footage and a suspect description in Nancy’s disappearance, and the Guthrie family has offered a $1 million reward for her safe return.

ABC commentator Elizabeth Smart has commented on the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, saying it’s important not to lose hope and encouraging anyone who noticed anything suspicious to come forward.

The 38-year-old activist is in a unique position to share her insight, as she was abducted in 2002 at age 14 and discovered 9 months later. Smart was kidnapped at knifepoint from her home in Salt Lake City, Utah, and held captive for nine months, where she was repeatedly sexually assaulted and threatened with death if she attempted to escape.

“I know what law enforcement will tell you if a person disappears and they’re not found within the first 24 to 48 hours—the chances of their survival drop down to almost zero percent,” Smart said on the latest episode of the Ladygang podcast, per E! Online.

She continued, “It’s almost like they’re dead. But I just always feel like we can’t give up because if that was the mentality around my case, then I wouldn’t be here today.”

Smart, whose case was detailed in the recent Netflix documentary Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart, was rescued by police officers on March 12, 2003, on a public street in Sandy, Utah. This came after two witnesses recognized her captors, Brian David Mitchell and Wanda Ileen Barzee, from an episode of America’s Most Wanted.

While she acknowledged her situation is rare, Smart emphasized, “I did come back, and there are other victims who do come back. So, even though every passing day feels like we’re losing more and more hope, or it seems like it’s less likely that she’ll be found, I think we just have to remind ourselves that we can never give up.”

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor. The Guthrie family has also been cleared as suspects.

“We need everyone to keep their eyes open, and someone will see something,” Smart added, noting how she was discovered thanks to two witnesses recognizing her kidnappers.

“Someone does know something,” she continued. “Don’t hesitate… just pick up the phone, call law enforcement, tell them what you know, tell them what you see.”

Savannah and her family are also keeping hope alive and earlier this week announced a $1 million reward for the return of her mom.

If you or someone you know is the victim of sexual assault, contact the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network‘s National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or a loved one is in immediate danger, call 911.