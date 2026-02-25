How Does ‘The Traitors’ Finale Work? The Final Bonfire, Explained

The floor is yours, traitors! The Season 4 finale of The Traitors goes down on Thursday, February 26, on Peacock. But, how does it all work? Here’s what happens at the final bonfire and more.

Season 4 started out with 23 contestants — Ron Funches, Donna Kelce, Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York), Ian Terry (Big Brother), Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother), Rob Cesternino (Survivor), Natalie Anderson (Survivor), and Yamil ‘Yam Yam’ Arocho (Survivor), Rob Rausch (Love Island USA), Maura Higgins (Love Island USA), Colton Underwood (The Bachelor), Kristen Kish (Top Chef), Eric Nam, Mark Ballas (Dancing With the Stars), Monét X Change (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Stephen Colletti (Laguna Beach), Michael Rapaport, Johnny Weir, and Tara Lipinski.

Now, there are only six left going into the finale — Rausch, Nam, Lipinski, Weir, Higgins, and Ballas. Two of them — Rausch and Nam — are traitors, while the other four are faithfuls. After one last challenge to drive up their prize pot, the finale begins.

Here’s how that usually plays out.

The Final Four

Whoever is left at the end splits the prize pot, which can total up to $250,000. Two more contestants will leave on finale night — one will be murdered, and one will be banished, but their identity will not be revealed to the other players at the roundtable, so going into the final bonfire, the remaining faithfuls will not know if who is standing among them is a faithful or a traitor.

If one or more traitors is remaining in the end, among the final four, they win all of the money. If it is only faithfuls left, they split the prize pot.

The Bonfire

When the final four get to the bonfire, they have a decision to make. They can throw in the green flame and end the game, meaning all four players would split the money if they were all faithfuls. However, if there is a traitor among them, and they decide to end the game, only the traitor takes home the cash.

Or, they can throw in the red flame and continue the game, eliminating one person that they suspect is a traitor. The decision has to be unanimous and all four players have to decide to end the game or it continues until there is only one person left. The contestants then reveal at the end if they are a faithful or a traitor.

The identity of the players is not revealed until the final check, so a faithful could be eliminated, if they choose to banish, but the players would not know, until the reunion, of course.

The Traitors, Season 4 Finale and Reunion, 9/8c, Peacock