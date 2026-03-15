‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Not Moving Forward & Fans Are Devastated

Michelle Stein
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Sarah Michelle Gellar, BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER
©20th Century Fox Film Corp / courtesy Everett Collection

What To Know

  • The planned reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, titled Buffy: New Sunnydale, will not move forward at Hulu.
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar announced the news on social media, and fans expressed widespread disappointment.
  • The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer series aired for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003, followed by the spinoff Angel.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, titled Buffy: New Sunnydale, is not moving forward at Hulu, Sarah Michelle Gellar announced on social media. And fans are devastated.

On Saturday, March 14, the actress who played Buffy Summers took to Instagram with a video message for her followers.

“So, I am really sad to have to share this, but I wanted you all to hear it from me,” Gellar began. “Unfortunately, Hulu has decided not to move forward with Buffy: New Sunnydale.”

After thanking Chloé Zhao, who would have directed the revival series, Gellar admitted, “I never thought I would find myself back in Buffy’s stylish yet affordable boots, and thanks to Chloé, I was reminded how much I love her, and how much she means not only to me, but to all of you. And this doesn’t change any of that.”

She concluded, “And I promise, if the apocalypse actually comes, you could still beep me.”
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A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar)

In the comments, Buffy fans flooded Gellar with their shock and disappointment over the reboot series ending before it even had a chance to begin. One Instagram user lamented, “Not being dramatic, but this has absolutely ruined my year. I’m already mid-rewatch in anticipation.”

Another follower begged, “Someone needs to pick up this pilot and save it!!” as a second echoed, “I hope maybe they try with another network then? 😭.”

Someone else exclaimed, “RE YOU KIDDING ME?!?! WTF!!! SENDING YOU ALL LOVE. BUFFY FOREVER!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

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A different fan wrote, “This is heartbreaking,” as another shared, “Nooooooo!”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user mourned, “Noooo 😭😭😭 how dare they turn this down???”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer aired for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003, followed by a spinoff series, Angel, which ran for five seasons from 1999 to 2004.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, streaming on Hulu and Disney+

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale

Chloé Zhao

Sarah Michelle Gellar




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