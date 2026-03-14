The 98th Oscars, Michelle Pfeiffer Shines in ‘The Madison,’ House Hunting with Property Brothers, ‘Bachelorette’ Preview

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Oscars

7/6c

SUNDAY: Conan O’Brien returns to the Dolby Theater stage to host the ceremony that brings the movie-awards season to its proper climax. Ryan Coogler‘s supernatural smash Sinners is the most-nominated film, with a record 16 nominations, with One Battle After Another amassing the most Best Picture wins in previous contests. They’re the front runners, with the Best Actor category the most hotly contested, featuring Sinners’ Michael B. Jordan (winner of the Actor Award earlier this month), Battle‘s Leonardo DiCaprio, Blue Moon‘s Ethan Hawke, The Secret Agent‘s Wagner Moura, and Marty Supreme‘s Timothée Chalamet, whose recent disparaging comments about opera and ballet feel like self-sabotage. Musical highlights include a salute to Sinners, with Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq performing “I Lied to You,” joined by Misty Copeland, Buddy Guy, Shaboozey, and others; and a performance of the Oscar-nominated “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters featuring Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the singing voices of HUNTR/X.

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Hollywood and the Oscars: Still Golden?

10/9c

SATURDAY: A FlashDoc special explores the history and future of the Academy Awards as the ceremony approaches its century mark in 2028. (After that, the Oscars moves from its longtime home on ABC to YouTube in a five-year deal.) Archival footage revisits memorable Oscar moments of the past, while experts assess the broadcast’s relevance in a time of shrinking ratings and a disconnect between the blockbusters that drive the industry and the more niche films that tend to reap Oscar glory anymore.

Chris Saunders / Paramount+

The Madison

Series Premiere

SATURDAY: The exquisite Michelle Pfeiffer trades a New York City townhouse for an outhouse in Taylor Sheridan’s (Yellowstone) latest ode to the open spaces and unspoiled beauty of Montana. As Stacy Clyburn, matriarch of a wealthy family, Pfieffer embodies the stages of grief, rage, and sorrow as she transplants her family to the Madison River valley following a tragedy, letting Nature do its healing and nourishing thing. Unlike many Sheridan projects, The Madison favors mood over melodrama, with the Zen landscape beautifully captured by series director and director of photography Christina Alexandra Voros. Kurt Russell co-stars as Stacy’s financier husband Preston, who’s never more at home than when on the range, with Beau Garrett and Elle Chapman as her “city mouse” daughters and Lost‘s Matthew Fox as Preston’s fly-fishing brother Paul. Premieres with three episodes, followed by three more next Saturday. (See the full review.)

HGTV

Property Brothers: Under Pressure

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Drew and Jonathan Scott have helped many a homeowner to spruce up their living spaces, but in this new series, the Property Brothers use their real-estate expertise to help people through the arduous process of home buying. Over 14 episodes, they help clients weigh their options, close a deal, and then provide budget-conscious design solutions to turn their purchase into a dream home. The opener features AJ and Carin, seeking a fresh start after losing everything in 2025’s Eaton fire in California.

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

The Bachelorette

8/7c

SUNDAY: As soon as the Oscars are over, ABC shifts gears to promote a new season of The Bachelorette, which moves to Sundays next week. In this Before the First Rose curtain-raiser, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives breakout Taylor Frankie Paul prepares for her latest adventure in reality TV by meeting, getting advice, and hearing stories from 18 previous Bachelorettes, helping the franchise outsider become an insider before getting down to business.

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