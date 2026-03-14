The 98th Oscars, Michelle Pfeiffer Shines in ‘The Madison,’ House Hunting with Property Brothers, ‘Bachelorette’ Preview
Conan O’Brien returns to host the Oscars, with performances from Sinners and KPop Demon Hunters. Michelle Pfeiffer stars in Taylor Sheridan‘s The Madison as the matriarch of a family that leaves the big city for Montana to grieve and heal. Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott launch a new series that helps people through the home-buying process, with renovations to follow. New Bachelorette Taylor Frankie Paul hears from former Bachelorettes in a Before the First Rose preview.
The Oscars
SUNDAY: Conan O’Brien returns to the Dolby Theater stage to host the ceremony that brings the movie-awards season to its proper climax. Ryan Coogler‘s supernatural smash Sinners is the most-nominated film, with a record 16 nominations, with One Battle After Another amassing the most Best Picture wins in previous contests. They’re the front runners, with the Best Actor category the most hotly contested, featuring Sinners’ Michael B. Jordan (winner of the Actor Award earlier this month), Battle‘s Leonardo DiCaprio, Blue Moon‘s Ethan Hawke, The Secret Agent‘s Wagner Moura, and Marty Supreme‘s Timothée Chalamet, whose recent disparaging comments about opera and ballet feel like self-sabotage. Musical highlights include a salute to Sinners, with Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq performing “I Lied to You,” joined by Misty Copeland, Buddy Guy, Shaboozey, and others; and a performance of the Oscar-nominated “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters featuring Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the singing voices of HUNTR/X.
Hollywood and the Oscars: Still Golden?
SATURDAY: A FlashDoc special explores the history and future of the Academy Awards as the ceremony approaches its century mark in 2028. (After that, the Oscars moves from its longtime home on ABC to YouTube in a five-year deal.) Archival footage revisits memorable Oscar moments of the past, while experts assess the broadcast’s relevance in a time of shrinking ratings and a disconnect between the blockbusters that drive the industry and the more niche films that tend to reap Oscar glory anymore.
The Madison
SATURDAY: The exquisite Michelle Pfeiffer trades a New York City townhouse for an outhouse in Taylor Sheridan’s (Yellowstone) latest ode to the open spaces and unspoiled beauty of Montana. As Stacy Clyburn, matriarch of a wealthy family, Pfieffer embodies the stages of grief, rage, and sorrow as she transplants her family to the Madison River valley following a tragedy, letting Nature do its healing and nourishing thing. Unlike many Sheridan projects, The Madison favors mood over melodrama, with the Zen landscape beautifully captured by series director and director of photography Christina Alexandra Voros. Kurt Russell co-stars as Stacy’s financier husband Preston, who’s never more at home than when on the range, with Beau Garrett and Elle Chapman as her “city mouse” daughters and Lost‘s Matthew Fox as Preston’s fly-fishing brother Paul. Premieres with three episodes, followed by three more next Saturday. (See the full review.)
Property Brothers: Under Pressure
SUNDAY: Drew and Jonathan Scott have helped many a homeowner to spruce up their living spaces, but in this new series, the Property Brothers use their real-estate expertise to help people through the arduous process of home buying. Over 14 episodes, they help clients weigh their options, close a deal, and then provide budget-conscious design solutions to turn their purchase into a dream home. The opener features AJ and Carin, seeking a fresh start after losing everything in 2025’s Eaton fire in California.
The Bachelorette
SUNDAY: As soon as the Oscars are over, ABC shifts gears to promote a new season of The Bachelorette, which moves to Sundays next week. In this Before the First Rose curtain-raiser, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives breakout Taylor Frankie Paul prepares for her latest adventure in reality TV by meeting, getting advice, and hearing stories from 18 previous Bachelorettes, helping the franchise outsider become an insider before getting down to business.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Nelly Knows Mysteries: All Manners of Murder (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): In the latest mystery featuring advice columnist Nelly (Pascale Hutton), she brings Detective Hogan (Kavan Smith) as her date to a fancy dinner at Grand Arlott manor, where family tensions lead to murder.
- The Boy With My Son’s Face (Saturday, 8/7c, Lifetime): Italia Ricci stars as Susan, a mother with postpartum depression who was convicted of her infant son’s death. Years later, on parole, she’s shocked when she sees a photo of a boy who looks exactly like her son.
- 48 Hours (Saturday, 10/9c, CBS): Anne-Marie Green reports on the 2016 murder of St. Louis third-grade teacher Jocelyn Peters.
- Saturday Night Live (Saturday, 11:30/10:30c, 8:30 pm/PT, NBC): Harry Styles encores as guest host and musical guest, his second time doing double duty.
- Rooster Fighter (Saturday, midnight/11c, Adult Swim): An animated adaptation of Shu Sakuratani’s manga depicts the adventures of “cock about town” Keiji.
- Marshals (Sunday, 8/7c, CBS): Taylor Sheridan’s latest hit, already renewed for a second season, sends Kayce (Luke Grimes) and the Marshals on a manhunt after shots are fired during a standoff between ranchers and the reservation over the groundbreaking of a new mine. Followed by new episodes of Tracker (9/8c) and Watson (10/9c).
- Family Guy (Sunday, 8/7c, Fox): The animated comedy gets theatrical with parodies of To Kill a Mockingbird, The Odd Couple, and in a second episode (9:30/8:30c), Brian suddenly develops a Cuban accent.
- Dark Winds (Sunday, 9/8c, AMC): After being roughed up by feds in L.A., Navajo Police Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) works with them to follow a new lead, while Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) goes back undercover in his search for the runaway Billie (Isabel DeRoy-Olson).
- DTF St. Louis (Sunday, 9/8c, HBO): Having caught Carol (Linda Cardellini) in a lie concerning her extramarital relationship with Clark (Jason Bateman), the detectives press forward in their investigation into this twisted and deadly love triangle.
- Rooster (10/9c, HBO): “Who hasn’t gone a little crazy after a bad break-up?” Greg (Steve Carell) says, which is a pretty weak defense for his daughter Katie (Charly Clive) after she accidentally burns her ex’s house down. With their lives in disarray, Greg considers a deal from college president Walter (John C. McGinley) that would keep father and daughter on campus.
- Boarders (Sunday, streaming on Tubi): The British comedy set at a boarding school enters its last term in the third and final season.