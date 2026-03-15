‘SNL’ Cold Open Rips Apart Donald Trump Over Skyrocketing Gas Prices

Michelle Stein
Comments
Donald Trump, SNL
Saturday Night Live/YouTube

What To Know

  • The SNL cold open satirized President Donald Trump over soaring gas prices.
  • James Austin Johnson portrayed Trump making absurd explanations for the crisis.
  • Colin Jost, as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, also delivered comedic updates on the war.

The Saturday Night Live cold open ripped apart President Donald Trump over skyrocketing gas prices amid the war in Iran.

In the Saturday, March 14 episode of SNL, James Austin Johnson reprised his role as the POTUS, while Colin Jost returned as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

The skit opened with a family of four stopping at a gas station on their way to grandma’s house — but the mother (Ashley Padilla) said one of the kids would have to be left behind because gas cost $5 per gallon. “Dad, why does gas cost so much?” the son (Marcello Hernández) asked.

That’s when Johnson, as Trump, popped into the frame and declared, “The Epstein files!”

He continued, “Kidding. But possibly not. It’s called butterfly effect, right? Epstein was first domino — Epstein, bing, bing, bong, bong, bing, bing, bong, bong, bong, war!”

After pointing out that viewers might remember him “from such campaign promises as lower gas prices and no more wars, sike!” Trump pointed out, “We love to make promises because a promise is just a lie that hasn’t happened yet.”

The POTUS added, “As for the stock market, let me put it in a way that the Harry Styles fans in the crowd tonight will understand. You guys are gonna love this one. The stock market is going in one direction: down!”

After getting back to the topic, Trump explained that gas prices are “very high because of war with Iran, which is where they make gas. I wish someone had told me that.” He then promised, “But we will win this war because Iran is old and nobody likes them. Iran is like ballet and opera, and we’re Timmy Chalamet.”

Trump also assured that he has “everything under control,” claiming to have been met with the “nation’s top minds, Jake Paul…he was booed very badly at the Mike Tyson fight. We hate boos.”

Suddenly, Jost as Hegseth yelled out the window of the family’s car, “Did somebody say booze?” Once the cheers died down, he said, “OK, so I had a couple road sodas. Chill.” This prompted Trump to exclaim, “Pete Hegseth! As I live and struggle to breathe,” and Hegseth to thank the president for gifting him a pair of size 16 Florsheim shoes. (“They fit me like a glove. Like a clown’s glove,” he said.)

'SNL' Cold Open Lambasts Donald Trump & Pete Hegseth Over War in Iran
Related

'SNL' Cold Open Lambasts Donald Trump & Pete Hegseth Over War in Iran

Hegseth continued, “If you’re wondering why I was in the back seat of this random family’s car, I’ll tell you the same thing I say when people ask about our plans for Iran: I don’t know.”

Additionally, he offered an update on the war in Iran, sharing, “The news is: We won. Hashtag winning. So you can stop asking me all about it.”

The Secretary of War added, “And all you dweebs, stop saying the Strait of Hormuz is closed. It’s wide open. Sure, there’s a bunch of landmines floating in the water — water mines, I guess — but if you’re an oil tanker and you’re driving it, and you see one of the mines, just do what I used to do at every DUI checkpoint: close your eyes and gun it.”

“Great advice, Pete,” Trump said, returning to the shot. “OK, anyway, back to the gas station scene. Kidding, of course.” Both Trump and Hegseth then declared, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC

Saturday Night Live key art
Michael Che

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Mikey Day

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman

Colin Jost

Colin Jost

Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson

Andrew Dismukes

Andrew Dismukes

James Austin Johnson

James Austin Johnson

Sarah Sherman

Sarah Sherman

Marcello Hernandez

Marcello Hernandez

Ashley Padilla

Ashley Padilla

Jane Wickline

Jane Wickline

Jeremy Culhane

Jeremy Culhane

Ben Marshall

Ben Marshall

Kam Patterson

Veronika Slowikowska

Veronika Slowikowska

Tommy Brennan

Full Cast & Crew

NBC

Series

1975–

TV14

Comedy

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Saturday Night Live ›

Saturday Night Live

Colin Jost

Donald Trump

James Austin Johnson

Pete Hegseth




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Savannah Guthrie speaks onstage during Savannah Guthrie in Conversation with Hoda Kotb: Reflections on Faith at 92NY on February 22, 2024, in New York City
1
Savannah Guthrie ‘Livid’ About Suspect Claim Regarding Brother-in-Law: Report
Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie
2
Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Update: FBI Recovers New Images From Her Cameras
Michelle Pfeiffer in 'The Madison'; Robert Redford in 'Pete's Dragon'
3
Why ‘The Madison’ Is Dedicated to Robert Redford
Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juares, Deric Augustine as Miles Penn — 'The Rookie' Season 8
4
Will ‘The Rookie’ Return for Season 9?
Michelle Pfeiffer and Beau Garrett in 'The Madison'
5
How Did [Spoiler] Die in ‘The Madison’?