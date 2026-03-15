See All the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Photos

Oscars 2026 Red Carpet: The Best & Worst Dressed Stars

Alyssa Norwin
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Emma Stone, Zoe Saldana, Rose Byrne at 2026 Oscars
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The Oscars are undoubtedly the biggest awards show of the year, but before the ceremony, the night begins with the red carpet. Ahead of the show, the nominated stars, presenters, and more hit the carpet to show off their glamorous looks.

The 2026 Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O’Brien at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood. Sinners comes to the ceremony with the most nominations (16), while One Battle After Another, Frankenstein, Mary Supreme, Hamnet, and more are also being recognized.

The night will also include a special tribute to Rob Reiner, who died in December 2025, as well as the other stars who we lost in the past year.

But as exciting as it is to find out the award winners, the red carpet fashion is also a buzzed-about part of the night. The stars came to slay in their glam looks, and we rounded up all the photos. Scroll down to check them out!

2026 Oscars, Sunday, March 15, 7/6c, ABC

Michael B. Jordan attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan hit the carpet in a handsome look.

Anne Hathaway attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026
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Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway geared up for a The Devil Wears Prada moment.

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
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Chris Evans & Alba Baptista

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista made a rare red carpet appearance together.

Fran Drescher attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
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Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher looked like a bombshell!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
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Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a red carpet date night.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow was effortlessly beautiful.

Ellie Kemper attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper was a vision.

Jacob Elordi attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi looked dapper in his tux.

Maya Rudolph attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph was glamorous in her black ensemble.

Channing Tatum attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum looked handsome on the carpet.

Mia Goth attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026
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Mia Goth

Mia Goth posed on the carpet.

Pedro Pascal attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026
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Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal can do no wrong.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood
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Gracie Abrams & Paul Mescal

Gracie Abrams was in attendance to support boyfriend Paul Mescal.

Timothée Chalamet attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet rocked all white for the show.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons were a picture-perfect couple.

Adrien Brody attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
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Adrien Brody

Adrien Brody hit the carpet in his dapper suit.

Chloé Zhao attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao had a major moment in her lacy black dress.

Sigourney Weaver attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver was glamorous in gold.

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
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Goldie Hawn & Kate Hudson

Screaming for this mother/daughter moment.

Nicole Kidman attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
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Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman is always a red carpet queen.

Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor knows how to make a red carpet statement.

Melissa McCarthy attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy was in attendance for the Bridesmaids reunion.

Emma Stone attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emma Stone

Emma Stone is a red carpet pro.

Ava DuVernay attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay rocked an off-the-shoulder gown.

 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kathy Bates

Kathy Bates had a glamorous red carpet moment.

Ejae attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

EJAE

EJAE walked the carpet ahead of her performance.

Elle Fanning attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning had a princess moment in her strapless white dress.

Mckenna Grace attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
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McKenna Grace

McKenna Grace was pretty in pink.

Kristen Wiig attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig prepared for the Bridesmaids reunion before the show.

Rita Wilson attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson sparkled in her red carpet gown.

Danielle Brooks attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks looked absolutely glamorous.

Demi Moore attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Demi Moore

Demi Moore rocked a chic feathered look.

Zoe Saldaña attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña had a lacy black moment in her dress.

Taylor Paul attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
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Taylor Frankie Paul

Taylor Frankie Paul kicked off her Bachelorette press run at the Oscars.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos looked stunning on the carpet.

Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Josh Dallas & Ginnifer Good

Josh Dallas and Ginnifer Goodwin made the Oscars a date night.

Odessa A'zion attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Odessa A’zion had a punk rock moment.

Jessie Buckley attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026
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Jessie Buckley

Best Actress nominee Jessie Buckley rocked pink and red on the carpet.

Liza Powel O'Brien and Conan O'Brien attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
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Conan O'Brien & Wife Liza

The host of the evening was joined by his wife on the carpet.

Rose Byrne attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood
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Rose Byrne

Nominee Rose Byrne was a vision in a strapless gown.

Chase Stokes attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
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Chase Stokes

Chase Stokes had a velvet moment.

Kieran Culkin attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
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Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin stepped out in a brown suit.

Catherine Carlile and Brandi Carlile attend the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
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Brandi Carlile & Wife Catherine

Brandi Carlile had her wife by her side for the big night.

Bella Thorne attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
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Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne was a babe in black.

Felicity Jones attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones made a grand entrance.

Heidi Klum attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
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Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum was stunning as always.

Barbie Ferreira attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
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Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira stood out in her blue dress.

Hudson Williams attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026
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Hudson Williams

Hudson Williams made his Oscars debut.

Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Chase Infiniti

Chase Inifinti showed off her lavender dress.

Joel Edgerton attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
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Joel Edgerton

Joel Edgerton arrived in a black suit.

Kumail Nanjiani attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California
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Kumail Nanjiani

Kumail Nanjiani was dapper in his suit.

Misty Copeland attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026
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Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland was graceful as ever.

The Oscars key art
Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien

EJAE

Audrey Nuna

Rei Ami

Miles Caton

Miles Caton

Raphael Saadiq

Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland

Eric Gales

Buddy Guy

Buddy Guy

Brittany Howard

Brittany Howard

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Jayme Lawson

Jayme Lawson

Li Jun Li

Li Jun Li

Bobby Rush

Shaboozey

Shaboozey

Alice Smith

Full Cast & Crew

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