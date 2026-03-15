See All the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet Photos

The Oscars are undoubtedly the biggest awards show of the year, but before the ceremony, the night begins with the red carpet. Ahead of the show, the nominated stars, presenters, and more hit the carpet to show off their glamorous looks.

The 2026 Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O’Brien at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood. Sinners comes to the ceremony with the most nominations (16), while One Battle After Another, Frankenstein, Mary Supreme, Hamnet, and more are also being recognized.

The night will also include a special tribute to Rob Reiner, who died in December 2025, as well as the other stars who we lost in the past year.

But as exciting as it is to find out the award winners, the red carpet fashion is also a buzzed-about part of the night. The stars came to slay in their glam looks, and we rounded up all the photos. Scroll down to check them out!

2026 Oscars, Sunday, March 15, 7/6c, ABC