What To Know Harry Styles addressed past accusations of “queerbaiting” during his SNL monologue.

He joked about his time off, his newfound “boring” hobbies like jogging, and poked fun at media fascination with his interests and sexuality.

The monologue culminated with Styles kissing SNL cast member Ben Marshall on stage.

Harry Styles‘ Saturday Night Live monologue addressed accusations of his “queerbaiting” by kissing a male cast member.

On Saturday, March 14, the former One Direction band member, 32, both hosted and served as the musical guest on SNL. He began by acknowledging that he took some time off following his 2023 tour.

“I realized I had spent half my life in music, touring, creating albums, and making songs about fruit that people think are about sex,” he shared. “I just really like fruit, guys. I like sex, too.”

Styles also reflected on the first time he hosted in 2019. “Back then, people seemed to pay a lot of attention to the clothes I was wearing, and some people accused me of something called ‘queerbaiting,'” he explained. “But did it ever occur to you that … maybe you don’t know everything about me, Dad?”

“I ran it past him. He was fine with it,” the singer added.

Styles also detailed how he discovered he was “tremendously boring” during his time off. He started jogging, insisting, “There’s nothing interesting about that. But because I’m me, people pretend to find that interesting.” (Styles made headlines for running the Berlin Marathon in under three hours in September 2025.)

The “As It Was” singer said he doesn’t run to be interesting but for the runner’s high. “Watermelon sugar high. Runner’s high,” he pointed out before joking, “And if that doesn’t do it for you, I also love ecstasy.”

Still, Styles said that being a boring British man is “better than the alternative,” before a photo appeared on screen of the former Prince Andrew with a horrified expression in the back of the car.

The singer plugged his new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally, clarifying that he doesn’t actually like kissing all the time. “I mean, sometimes kissing can be great. You know, if you’re really good at it and you’re a good person,” he explained. “Or, if you have a tight little bum. Hey, Ben. What are you doing up here?”

“Well, you said tight little bum,” SNL cast member Ben Marshall replied. “So where’s my kiss?”

Styles told him, “Come on, Ben. Everyone knows there’s nothing little about that thang. You’re haulin’ a damn wagon back there.”

“Facts,” Marshall conceded, before Styles said, “Whatever, come here,” and they kissed on the stage.

The Sign of the Times singer then declared, “Now that’s queerbaiting.”

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC