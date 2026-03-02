Has ‘The Traitors’ Been Renewed for Season 5?

Brittany Sims
Comments
THE TRAITORS -- 'Leap of Faith' Episode 411 -- Pictured: Alan Cumming -
Euan Cherry/Peacock

Was Peacock a Traitor and canceled The Traitors, or is the floor still theirs on another season? The reality show just ended Season 4 and crowned Rob Rausch as its winner, but will it be back?

The series features a group of contestants divided into two factions: the Faithfuls and the Traitors. If the Faithfuls find all the Traitors before the end of the game, they split the prize pot of up to $250,000. However, if there are any Traitors left undiscovered by the finale, they take home all of the money. Except for Season 1, The Traitors has featured all celebrities, from reality TV stars to royals and even famous relatives of celebrities.

Here is what we know so far about The Traitors Season 5.

Has The Traitors been renewed?

Yes! The Traitors will return for Season 5. In August 2024, Deadline revealed that the show was renewed for two seasons.

Who will host The Traitors Season 5?

Alan Cumming, who has hosted every U.S. season so far, is expected to return.

Who is in The Traitors Season 5 cast?

The cast has not yet been revealed. Expect a full castle of celebrities. Check back here for updates.

When will The Traitors Season 5 premiere?

Although it is uncertain when Season 5 will premiere, the past four seasons have dropped in January, so winter 2027 is a safe bet.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet. Check back for updates.

Where can you watch The Traitors?

The Traitors airs exclusively on Peacock.

Who has won The Traitors?

With four seasons under its belt, the Peacock show has seen two seasons of Traitors winning and two seasons of Faithfuls winning. Here’s who won each season:

Season 1 — Cirie Fields (Survivor), Traitor

Season 2 —  Chris “CT” Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella  (The Challenge), Faithfuls

Season 3 — Dylan Efron, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives), and Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette), Faithfuls

Season 4 — Rob Rausch (Love Island), Triator

Is there a Traitors civilians season?

Yes! Before the next season of The Traitors comes to Peacock, a civilian season will air on NBC. Production on the NBC version of The Traitors will begin in 2026. Those interested can apply at www.TheTraitorsUS.com. The announcement was made by Emmy-winning host Cumming at the inaugural Televerse 2025 conference in downtown Los Angeles

The Traitors, Seasons 1 through 4, Peacock

