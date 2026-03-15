What To Know An animated continuation of the cult sci-fi series Firefly is in advanced development, with original cast members including Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, and others set to reprise their roles as voice actors.

The new series will be set between the events of the original 2002 show and the 2005 film Serenity.

Firefly creator Joss Whedon is not involved in the project, which is being produced by Fillion and 20th Television Animation.

A certain Firefly-class spaceship is ready to relaunch. Nathan Fillion has announced that an animated continuation of the 2002 sci-fi Western series Firefly is now in development.

Fillion announced the news on Sunday, March 15, at Awesome Con in Washington, D.C., and Firefly costars Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Morena Baccarin, Jewel Staite, Sean Maher, and Summer Glau reunited to discuss the one-season wonder, as Deadline reported.

Development on the animated project is “advanced,” with one script already completed. Fillion, Maher, Glau, Torres, Staite, Tudyk, and costar Adam Baldwin are all expected to voice their Firefly characters, per Deadline.

“The dedication of Firefly fans has kept this 25-year-old show relevant,” Fillion told the site. “Clearly, the return of Firefly is something the fans want. More importantly, it’s something they deserve.”

The animated series would be set between the events of the 2002 series and the 2005 big-screen continuation, Serenity, and the Emmy-winning animation studio ShadowMachine has already created concept art, per Deadline.

Husband-and-wife duo Marc Guggenheim (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and Tara Butters (Marvel’s Agent Carter) will serve as showrunners, while Fillion produces the show through his Collision33 banner, in partnership with rights-holder 20th Television Animation.

Firefly creator Joss Whedon, whose career has been dormant for years following accusations of workplace toxicity, is not involved in the animated project.

In the original series, Fillion played Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds, captain of the Firefly-class Serenity and the leader of a ragtag crew of smugglers in a star system ravaged by civil war.

Torres played second-in-command Zoe Washburne, Tudyk played pilot Hoban “Wash” Washburne, Baccarin played companion Inara Serra, Baldwin played mercenary Jayne Cobb, Staite played mechanic Kaylee Frye, Maher played surgeon Simon Tam, and Glau played former child prodigy River Tam. The late Ron Glass rounded out the cast as religious leader Derrial Book.

Eleven of the 14 produced Firefly episodes aired — out of order — on Fox before the network canceled the series. The feature film Serenity continued the story and earned $40 million worldwide.