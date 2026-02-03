Savannah Guthrie Asks for Prayers After Mom’s Possible Kidnapping

What To Know Today co-host Savannah Guthrie has asked for prayers and support after her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing and is believed by police to have been abducted.

Authorities found “concerning evidence” at Nancy’s residence, are treating it as a crime scene, and have appealed to the public for information to aid in the investigation.

Savannah has taken a leave from the Today show and will miss the Winter Olympics coverage as her family focuses on her mother’s safe return.

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie has spoken out following the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, whom police believe may have been abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Taking to Instagram on Monday (February 2), Guthrie wrote, “We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him.”

“Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant,” she continued. “Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. We need you.”

The morning news anchor concluded her post, writing, “Bring her home.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Savannah’s close friend and former Today co-host Hoda Kotb commented on the post, writing, “Non stop prayers— love you my girl xo.”

Veteran journalist Katie Couric, another former Today host, also replied to the post, writing, “Sending love to you Savannah and your entire family. Holding all of you in our hearts and keeping the faith that your mom will be with you again soon.”

As previously reported by ABC News, Pima County authorities believe Nancy may have been abducted or kidnapped. Investigators stated it did not appear that she left her home willingly. When deputies arrived at the residence, they discovered what they described as “concerning evidence,” and they are treating the home as a potential crime scene.

“We saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” Sheriff Chris Nanos shared in a statement. “We believe now, after we process that crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime, and we’re asking for the community’s help.”

On Monday’s Today show, co-host Craig Melvin confirmed that Nancy was missing before reading a statement from Savannah.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” the message read. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.”

Savannah was understandably absent from Monday’s show and will also skip the upcoming Winter Olympics. She was scheduled to travel to Italy to host coverage of the Olympic Opening Ceremonies for the fourth time on Friday (February 6). “There is no way Savannah will be there,” an NBC source told Page Six.