‘NCIS’: Sean Murray Talks McGee’s Son & Teases Finale Ending

Like father, like son? That’s Special Agent Timothy McGee’s (Sean Murray) hope as NCIS wraps up its 23rd season with the May 12 finale. Earlier this year, McGee found out about Mateo (The Rookie‘s Patrick Keleher), the 18-year-old son he has from a previous relationship. Getting to know him hasn’t been easy, but maybe spending time together at NCIS for a cyber internship tour will help break the ice?

“McGee has always prided himself on being a great father, so now that Mateo is in his life, he’s trying to make up for lost time,” previews Murray. “He may not get it the first time around but he keeps trying to find that connection to build a relationship.”

Will Mateo follow in his footsteps? “McGee is obviously hoping,” he says. “We will just have to wait and see.”

The senior field agent also takes center stage in the case of an alley bombing. When he realizes the crime is connected to an explosion in a café a year earlier, it becomes even more important to find those responsible. “McGee loves investigating and getting to the center of it all,” Murray says.

He, and the rest of the team — Alden Parker (Gary Cole), Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) — will have their hands full, as the preview reveals they’re dealing with a network of bombers.

The team has already had its fair share of heartbreak this season when Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) died on the job in the 500th episode. “McGee will mourn the loss of Vance for a long time and as Sean, the friendship I made with Rocky is going to last forever,” shares Murray.

How else might the team’s world be shaken up leading into Season 24? According to Murray: “Expect what everyone loves about our show and then some.”

NCIS, Season 23 Finale, Tuesday, May 12, 8/7c, CBS