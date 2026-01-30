Will There Be a ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 4?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be back with Season 3 this year. A teaser for the upcoming season was featured in an end-credits scene in the Season 2 finale on January 22, thrilling fans of the book adaptation. Given the picked-up pace in production between Seasons 2 and 3, fans want to know if a renewal for Seasons 4 and 5 is on the way.

Read on for everything we know so far about a Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 4.

Is Percy Jackson and the Olympians renewed for Season 4?

There hasn’t been an official Season 4 renewal for Percy Jackson as of the time of publication, but the cast talks about the series as if Seasons 4 and 5 are already locked in. Since Season 1, the show’s creators have been open about their vision to make one season per book from Rick Riordan‘s Percy Jackson and the Olympians pentology.

Walker Scobell told TV Insider in our finale interview that he suggested a change to the Season 2 finale script that accounted for character development he felt should be saved for Season 5. He also told us that he’s re-reading the fourth book, Battle of the Labyrinth, right now as he films Season 3, which wraps filming in about two months.

Percy motivated his fellow demigods to defend Camp Half-Blood from Luke’s (Charlie Bushnell) rebel forces in a rousing speech in the Season 2 finale. He said no bigger hero or divine intervention was coming to save them. “It’s just us,” he urged. Scobell said that the speech was written to be much more heroic.

“Originally, it was written to be very like Percy stands and leads this whole army into battle, but when I read that, we had a little conversation,” Scobell told us. “What I personally wanted to change was, I thought that we should save that for Season 5. I don’t think Percy’s at the point to be able to lead anyone or stand up and really take charge. What I love about that scene is, it’s a lot less of Percy standing up and taking charge and more, ‘There’s a problem, and I’m going to go solve it, and I’d love if you guys would help me out, and this is something that we should all care about.'”

It’s good for actors to envision a future for their characters, regardless of renewal status, as it helps with character development, no matter what comes next. Given the show’s success on Disney+ (Season 2 was recently nominated for Children’s Emmy Awards, and the first season won a bunch), we anticipate a Season 4 renewal.

Percy Jackson was renewed for Season 2 one week after the Season 1 finale came out in January 2024. The Season 3 renewal was announced before Season 2 even premiered, allowing for a much shorter wait between the second and third seasons. Given this history, it’s not impossible to imagine a double renewal for Seasons 4 and 5. But only time will tell what Disney+ has planned for this hit fantasy series.

Which Percy Jackson books are being adapted next?

Season 1 adapted The Lightning Thief (book one); Season 2 adapted The Sea of Monsters (book two). Season 3 will adapt book three, The Titan’s Curse, for the first time ever (the movies only covered the first two books). A fourth season would adapt The Battle of the Labyrinth, and a fifth and potentially final season would cover The Last Olympian.

The Percy Jackson cast, especially Scobell, has also expressed interest in adapting Riordan’s sequel series, Heroes of Olympus, as well.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Season 3, 2026, Disney+