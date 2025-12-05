Every ‘Percy Jackson’ & ‘The Heroes of Olympus’ Book, Ranked

'Percy Jackson' and 'Heroes of Olympus' Ranking
Get ready, demigods. Percy Jackson and the Olympians will return to Disney+ on December 10 with its second season, bringing Rick Riordan‘s The Sea of Monsters to life. As we wait for Percy, Grover, and Annabeth to set off on a new quest to save Camp Half-Blood, we’re revisiting the books that started it all.

Whether you’re returning to Camp Half-Blood, journeying into Camp Jupiter, or are just looking for a refresher on the world of demigods, we’ve got you covered. We’re ranking every book from Percy Jackson and the Olympians and The Heroes of Olympus, so “brace yourself.”

Below, see our ranking of all 10 books, and let us know your favorites in the comments.

The Blood of Olympus (The Heroes of Olympus)

10. The Blood of Olympus (The Heroes of Olympus)

The stakes are undeniably high in The Heroes of Olympus finale, but it doesn’t carry the same level of anticipation as The Last Olympian, the final book of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. The rapid jumps in points of view sometimes took us out of intense moments where the tension was building. It still offers a satisfying ending that ties up major threads while still leaving the door open for future stories.

The Son of Neptune (The Heroes of Olympus)

9. The Son of Neptune (The Heroes of Olympus)

Having a whole book with Percy not even remembering Camp Half-Blood was a bit disorienting at first, especially after we spent the entire Percy Jackson and the Olympians series seeing him grow more confident at the camp. Still, the expansion into the world of Roman demigods was captivating, and Hazel and Frank were perfect additions. The rising threat of monsters refusing to stay dead certainly caused tension, but compared to the other books, The Son of Neptune lands lower.

The Lost Hero (The Heroes of Olympus)

8. The Lost Hero (The Heroes of Olympus)

Percy is missing. In a Percy Jackson series, it kind of threw us off. But the switch to alternating third-person perspectives of three new heroes was a refreshing change after spending five books inside Percy’s head. Getting to see others meet Annabeth and experience Camp Half-Blood with new eyes was exciting to see, and with the Great Prophecy beginning, a new level of anticipation starts to arise. But without Percy, it’s a slower start to the new Heroes of Olympus series.

The House of Hades (The Heroes of Olympus)

7. The House of Hades (The Heroes of Olympus)

Seeing Percy and Annabeth go through (literal) hell was exhausting, but it made for one of the most action-packed books out of both series. It’s proof that the demigods will go to desperate lengths to save the world, but while you’re reading it, you don’t really know if they can do it. Riordan built a lot of suspense while still balancing it with some comedic and heartfelt moments, and he had great Nico content that finally starts to give him the credit he deserves.

The Sea of Monsters (Percy Jackson and the Olympians(

6. The Sea of Monsters (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

The Season 2 source material is the perfect sequel in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. It still keeps the lighter mood of the first book while starting to transition into some of the darker themes. We see Percy in his true element and growing more confident with his powers. Percy, Annabeth, and Tyson’s journey into the Sea of Monsters starts to imply something more serious could be approaching in future books. Plus, how could you beat seeing Grover as a bride?

The Titan's Curse (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

5. The Titan's Curse (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

This book marks a major turning point in the series, with the weight of the world literally in the hands of the demigods. The introduction of Nico and Bianca di Angelo already makes it iconic on its own, and the Hunters of Artemis add an entirely different perspective. On top of all of that, we finally get to meet Thalia. With all of the twists, danger, and heartbreak, The Titan’s Curse signifies a shift into a more grave and consequential world.

The Lightning Thief (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

4. The Lightning Thief (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

It’s the book that launched the entire universe. Riordan’s introduction to the concept of the Greek Gods having mortal children hooked millions across the globe, and it now offers an element of nostalgia that makes it almost impossible to rank any lower. It’s also the most light-hearted book, which makes for a great re-read when the series starts getting darker.

The Last Olympian (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

4. The Last Olympian (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

This near-perfect finale brings the original story’s threads together with high-stakes action, full-circle revelations, and emotional plot twists. The Battle of Manhattan is one of the series’ most iconic turning points and had us questioning what would come next from start to finish. But the real star of this book is Percabeth, which we finally get to see come to fruition.

The Mark of Athena (The Heroes of Olympus)

2. The Mark of Athena (The Heroes of Olympus)

The long-awaited union of Camp Half-Blood and Camp Jupiter demigods does not disappoint. The character dynamics play out perfectly, even in moments where they don’t see eye-to-eye. The seven protagonists’ strengths complement each other in a way that gives you hope they can really take down Gaea. Following their journey is an emotional rollercoaster, and that’s not to mention the book’s iconic cliffhanger. We mean that both figuratively and literally.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

1. The Battle of the Labyrinth (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)

This should come as no surprise, considering it’s solidified itself as an ultimate fan-favorite. Grover closes in on his lifelong mission of finding Pan as Kronos’ forces prepare to invade Camp Half-Blood through the labyrinth — an ever-changing maze filled with new challenges at every turn. With Luke’s army advancing and Nico’s vengeance complicating their quest, Percy and his friends face their most dangerous challenges yet. Even though they win the main battle of the book, it doesn’t feel like a victory with the final war now closer than ever.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters




