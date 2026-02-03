Which ‘Percy Jackson’ Character Are You Excited to Meet? Take Poll for Chance at Signed ‘Sea of Monsters’

Kelli Boyle
Aryan Simhadri as Grover, Walker Scobell as Percy, and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth in the 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 2 finale
Disney / David Bukach

What To Know

  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 will premiere on Disney+ in 2026, introducing several new characters from the third book, The Titan’s Curse.
  • Fans can participate in a poll about which new character they’re most excited to see for a chance to win a copy of The Sea of Monsters signed by six main cast members.
  • The poll is open until February 10, 11:59 p.m. ET, and requires an email for entry so the winner can be contacted. U.S. participants only.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 premieres in 2026, and it’s bringing a bunch of new characters that book fans have been wanting to meet onscreen since The Titan’s Curse was published in 2007. Season 3 of the Disney+ series will finally bring book three of Rick Riordan‘s pentology to life. We want to know which new character you’re most excited to meet.

Participate in our poll below for a chance to win a copy of The Sea of Monsters signed by Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, and Daniel Diemer.

The six stars signed the book when they visited the TV Insider studio in Manhattan in December 2025 and January 2026. The whole group, minus Scobell, filmed a Percy Jackson Season 2 after-show with us in December, and Scobell joined us in the studio for a finale after-show in January. The cast was on a break from filming Season 3 to complete the Season 2 press tour. Now, they’re back on set and have about two months left of filming the third season, as of the time of publication.

Executive producer Craig Silverstein told TV Insider in our Season 2 finale interview in late January that they had two months left to go and that they had yet to have Holt McCallany on set.

McCallany plays the show’s first big bad villain, Atlas, the titan cursed to hold up the sky. He’s one of many new book characters coming to Season 3.

When Does ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 3 Come Out? End-Credits Scene Reveals Update
Related

When Does ‘Percy Jackson’ Season 3 Come Out? End-Credits Scene Reveals Update

Kate McKinnon will play the goddess Aphrodite. Jesse L. Martin will play Frederick Chase, Annabeth’s (Jeffries) human father. David Costabile will play Dr. Thorn, a stern military academy headmaster who demands obedience from his students. Dafne Keen will play Artemis, the Greek goddess of the moon and the hunt. Saara Chaudry plays Zoë Nightshade, an immortal hunter and Artemis’s lieutenant.

Two of the most highly anticipated characters are siblings Nico and Bianca di Angelo, played by Levi Chrisopulos and Olive Abercrombie. The brother and sister are the forbidden children of Hades (Jay Duplass) and Percy (Scobell) and Thalia’s (Tamara Smart) cousins.

Tell us which character you’re most excited to see in Season 3 in the poll below, and that will be your entrance into the signed Sea of Monsters sweepstakes. One lucky participant in the poll, selected at random, will win the signed book (U.S. participants only). An email is required to participate, allowing us to select a winner and contact them to send the prize. The sweepstakes is open now through Tuesday, February 10, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Good luck!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Season 3, 2026, Disney+

Series

2023–

TVPG

Family

Fantasy

Action

Adventure

Where to Stream

