Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for Season 2 at Disney+. The streaming platform announced the renewal on Wednesday, February 7, just one week after its Season 1 finale debuted. Stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri will reprise their roles as Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood.

“Rich in magic, wonder, adventure and heart, Percy Jackson and the Olympians captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “We’re thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a Season 2 with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble of cast and creative talent that bring this story to life.”

More to come on this developing story…