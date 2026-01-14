‘Percy Jackson’ Stars Tease ‘Kill or Be Killed’ Finale Battle (VIDEO)

What To Know The Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast teases a “brutal,” high-stakes Season 2 finale battle.

The stars warn that Season 2 Episode 7 is the last episode before the show undergoes a major tonal shift that sets up Season 3.

Episode 7 reveals Kronos beginning to manipulate Luke, foreshadowing darker developments for the character.

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 Episode 7, “I Go Down With the Ship.”]

“It’s brutal.” “It’s crazy.” “Everyone’s going to freak out.” Those are the descriptions the Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast have assigned to the Season 2 finale, premiering on January 21 on Disney+ and Hulu. The series is preparing for a major tonal shift that will set up Percy Jackson Season 3, which is already in production. Season 2 Episode 7 is the last episode before everything changes, the cast warns in the video above. Charlie Bushnell says, and his costars agree, that the whole episode is “kill or be killed.”

The season’s penultimate episode came out on January 14 on Disney+ and Hulu. In it, Luke (Bushnell) brought the injured Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) back to the Princess Andromeda, the cruise ship headquarters for his rebellion against Olympus. A pivotal scene revealed the essence of the titan king, Kronos (Nick Boraine), using his powers to warp Luke’s mind. Bushnell tells TV Insider that this was a first-time thing and a warning sign of how Kronos will treat Luke in the future.

In all of their futures is a battle at Camp Half-Blood. As teased in the trailers, there’s an epic fight taking place back at camp between Percy (Walker Scobell) and the demigods and Luke’s rebels.

“That scene and what we ended up doing with the visual effects, just what was happening in the scene, that’s where the series is going to go,” Aryan Simhadri says. “That sets the tone for the rest of it.”

Dior Goodjohn says that “the relationship building, the visual effects, the intensity” of the battle scene is a whole new ballgame for the series.

Simhadri forebodes, “Walker talks about this a lot: This season is the last time we see any of us this happy. It’s downhill from here.”

The teens are heading back to camp at the end of Episode 7 after Luke stabbed Percy on the Princess Andromeda. He’s fine, but it’s going to be out of the frying pan and into the fire in the final installment. As Poseidon says at the end of Rick Riordan‘s Sea of Monsters, brace yourself.

Tune in to the full video interview above for more on the Percy Jackson Season 2 finale.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Season 2 Finale, Wednesday, January 21, Disney+ and Hulu