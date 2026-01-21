‘Percy Jackson’ Finale Explained by Walker Scobell, Plus Season 3 Updates (VIDEO)

What To Know Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 ended on a big plot twist that will impact Season 3.

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 finale.]

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 has come to a close, but filming on Season 3 is already in full swing. Executive producer Craig Silverstein told TV Insider that there are about two months left of filming on the third season. In the video interview above, Walker Scobell gives a sneak peek into their adaptation of Rick Riordan’s The Titan’s Curse.

The 17-year-old star, who was only 13 when he landed the titular role in the Disney+ series, is a big book fan and mindful of the importance of carefully pacing Percy’s character development, as well as Percy’s relationship with Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries). Part of that careful measurement came in the Percy Jackson Season 2 finale during Percy’s big speech.

Luke (Charlie Bushnell) was marching his forces to Camp Half-Blood to attack the demigods in the name of the titan king, Kronos, the father of the big three gods of Olympus, who’s trying to return from the dead and deliver retribution to his sons, Zeus (Courtney B. Vance), Poseidon (Toby Stephens), and Hades (Jay Duplass). Percy gave a rousing speech to the young campers ahead of the battle, saying, “It’s just us. There is no bigger hero or divine intervention to come to our rescue.”

It’s a core theme of the show: adult leaders are failing to protect the younger generations, and the kids are forced to grow up too fast to save themselves. Scobell agrees that this is a common feeling among his generation in real life. He also reveals that there was a more intense version of this speech originally that he asked to be toned down.

“That whole speech, originally, was written to be very like Percy stands up, and he really leads this whole army into battle,” Scobell shares above. “But when I read that, we had like a little conversation, and what I personally wanted to change was, I thought that we should save that for Season 5. I don’t think Percy’s at the point to be able to lead anyone or stand up and really take charge.”

As of the time of publication, Percy Jackson has only been renewed through Season 3, but the show’s creators have previously expressed their hopes to adapt all five books in Riordan’s Percy Jackson pentology, dedicating one season to each novel. If that plan comes to pass, then The Last Olympian would be the source material for Season 5.