‘Today’ Fans React After Dylan Dreyer Explains Absence From Show

What To Know Dylan Dreyer shared the reason why she missed several episodes of Today this week.

Various NBC correspondents, including Savannah Sellers, Kaylee Hartung, and Laura Jarrett, filled in for Dreyer during her absence.

Dreyer’s absence coincided with her recent appearance on Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay.

Dylan Dreyer has a good reason for missing most of this week’s Today episodes.

NBC News’ Savannah Sellers filled in for Dreyer on the NBC morning show on Monday, January 26. Dreyer returned for Al Roker‘s 30th anniversary celebration the following day, but was replaced by Today correspondent Kaylee Hartung on the third hour of Today‘s Wednesday, January 28, episode. She missed the show again on Thursday, January 29, and Friday, January 30, with Weekend Today‘s Laura Jarrett taking her place at the third hour of Today desk both days.

On Thursday, Dreyer took to Instagram to reveal why she has been away from Today this week. As it turns out, she was down in Florida playing in the 2026 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions golf tournament.

“It was fun while it lasted at but I’m still securely in last place,” she captioned clips and photos from the tournament. “Turning it around tomorrow! Guaranteed!! #hgvlpga.”

In the post’s first slide, Dreyer poked fun at actor Brian Baumgartner after she spotted fans holding cardboard cutouts of her head. “Bri, how famous am I? Huh? Huh? Look at that!” she joked. “I don’t see your face up there.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Dreyer (@dylandreyernbc)

Dreyer also shared photos of her group’s scoreboard and a selfie she took with Baumgartner. The Office alum shared the same photo via his Instagram page, writing, “Great first day at the @hiltongrandvacations Tournament of Champions. Yeah that’s right me and @dylandreyernbc are Champions!!!!! #HGVLPGA.”

Fans wished Dreyer good luck in the tournament in the comments of her post. “Go Dylan ⛳️ you’re just going easy on em😉🥰,” one person wrote. Another added, “No dilly dilly on today…of course shes golfin! Hit em’ straight pal ⛳️🤣.”

Someone else shared, “You Go Dylan You Will Get Better & Better. A different person posted, “Go dylie go!! We’re routing for you! Dial it in, you got dis! 😍👏.”

Dreyer is no stranger to converging golf tournaments for Today. Back in July 2025, she and Carson Daly competed in the 2025 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament. “I just want to be the role model to people out there who love a hobby but aren’t necessarily good at it,” Dreyer joked while reporting live from the tournament. “You just do it.”

One of Dreyer’s recent golf segments resulted in injury. While highlighting with the all-female gold club the Dufferettes in a November 2025 video package, Dreyer accidentally hit a Today photographer with a golf ball.

“There is no physical way for the ball to go that way. I thought for sure he was safe, like, it went backwards!” she said on the show, noting that the man was now “fine.”

Dreyer’s Today absences coincided with her appearance on Thursday’s episode of Beat Bobby Flay on Food Network. Dreyer appeared on the show as a guest cohost alongside chef Josh Capon, rooting against Bobby Flay in a competition of grilling skills.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m./6c, NBC