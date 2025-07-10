Why Dylan Dreyer & Carson Daly Are Absent From ‘Today’ Show

Today‘s Dylan Dreyer and Carson Daly have traded in the skyscrapers of New York City for the green of the golf course.

After the hosts missed several episodes of the NBC morning show this week, it was revealed that Dreyer and Daly are currently in Nevada to compete in the 2025 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament. The pair teased the competition while calling in to the show live from Lake Tahoe during the “Pop Star” segment of Today‘s Thursday, July 10, episode.

“We’ve got 90 total golfers, 88 of them better than the both of us, probably,” Daly joked. “But it’s just about fun. What a great way to kick off summer here. This is a top 100 golf course. So many great names and athletes and celebrities here.”

Dreyer, for her part, recalled coming in 89th place at last year’s tournament. “I just want to be the role model to people out there who love a hobby but aren’t necessarily good at it,” she quipped. “You just do it.”

Dreyer stated that she will go up against the likes of Timothy Simons and Alfonso Ribeiro, while Daly will compete against stars such as Roger Clemens and Colin Jost. “I know that Miles Teller‘s on the property because my wife and kids saw him at the pool yesterday,” Daly noted.

Daly went on to share that Dreyer is signed up to sing “Love Shack” by The B-52’s at the tournament’s karaoke event that night. “I sign up for karaoke night, everyone else on that stage, they’re like professional singers,” Daly said. “Alfonso Ribeiro won it last year. Jake Owen was up there and performs. I mean, these are professional singers, and me.”

Live from NYC, Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager asked the duo if they might spot Taylor Swift at the tournament, as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is set to compete. “Our condo where we’re staying is next door to the ‘Kelce Manor,'” Daly replied, joking that his kids are always on “T-Swift watch.”

In addition to missing the show for the tournament, Daly explained on Thursday’s third hour of Today that he recently wrapped up filming “three days of The Voice [Season 28] blind auditions” in Los Angeles.

The American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament sees some of the biggest sports and Hollywood stars go head-to-head on the green to raise funds for local and national charities. Other celebrities set to compete include Josh Allen, Charles Barkley, Chris Harrison, Jason Kelce, Rob McElhenney, Rob Riggle, and Ray Romano.

Daly has been absent from Today all week, while Dreyer last appeared on the show on Monday, July 7. Today correspondent Kaylee Hartung has stepped in Daly’s shoes, while lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin filled in for Dreyer on episodes of the third hour of Today.

Dreyer gave fans a glimpse into her American Century experience via Instagram. “Ok… we’ve made it to @acchampionship …let the games begin!! @pxg,” she captioned pics of herself in her golf gear on Wednesday, July 9.

Early on Thursday, Dreyer posted more Instagram pics of the tournament’s “impromptu @jakeowenofficial concert last night,” adding, “Love the throwbacks! @kathryntappen #accgolf.”

The 2025 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament will air live on Peacock on Friday, July 11, from 4-6 p.m. ET, as well as on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13, from 2:30-6 p.m. ET.

