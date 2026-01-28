‘Today’s Dylan Dreyer Takes Jabs at Bobby Flay in ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ Sneak Peek

What To Know Today‘s Dylan Dreyer will appear alongside chef Josh Capon on the latest episode of Food Network’s Beat Bobby Flay.

In sneak peek clips of the episode, Dreyer opened up about her love for grilling and hilariously distracts Bobby Flay with notes about his past Today appearances.

Dreyer previously appeared on the Food Network competition series back in 2019.

Dylan Dreyer is gearing up to take down Bobby Flay on the latest episode of Beat Bobby Flay.

The Today meteorologist will appear as a guest host on the show’s Thursday, January 29, episode. “All right, everybody. Get ready to fire up the grill! Hoping to smoke me out is chef Josh Capon, and from the Today show, Dylan Dreyer,” Flay says in a sneak peek clip of the episode shared via Food Network’s Instagram page on Tuesday, January 27.

Capon walked out into the set with a pair of ginormous fake tongs, which he used to jokingly grab Dreyer. “Oh, I forgot my giant tongs,” she joked.

As she and Capon sat down at the judging table, Flay told Dreyer, “Nice to see you, Dylan. I can’t believe you came back.” Dreyer previously appeared on a Season 20 episode of Beat Bobby Flay in 2019, which ended with Flay beating out chef Wenford Patrick Simpson.

“Thanks for having me,” Dreyer replied.

Capon went on to ask Dreyer, “Bobby and both do a lot of cooking segments on the Today show. Who gets higher ratings?” Before Dreyer could respond, Flay replied, “You sure you want to ask that question?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Food Network (@foodnetwork)

Thursday night’s competition will center around grilling, something Flay noted Dreyer is particularly fond of in her gluten-free household. “Once my oldest was diagnosed with celiac disease, it does not enter the house,” she said, referring to her 9-year-old son, Calvin. “And I find grilling is such an easy way to not introduce any kind of gluten at all.” (Dreyer shares Calvin and her sons Oliver, 6, and Rusty, 4, with her estranged husband, Brian Fichera. The pair announced their separation in July 2025.)

Capon noted that his own wife and kids are gluten-free and dairy-free. “I think there’s nothing better than grilling. It’s good, it’s fun, no clean-up,” he stated.

In another sneak peek clip shared via Instagram on Wednesday, January 28, Dreyer messes with Flay as he’s cooking by reading him a long list of notes on how he can “improve on the Today show.”

“You don’t need to keep talking about your cats. We get it. They’d like you to try baking something sometime,” she tells Flay, who argues against the baking segment idea. “Uh, no. You don’t want to see that,” he quips.

Before she can list more Today suggestions, Dreyer gets distracted by Flay’s barbecue sauce simmering on a stove. “Ooh, this smells good,” she says. “Insulting you, I got distracted.”

Flay offers Dreyer a taste of the sauce. “Oh, wow. It’s good. It’s spicy,” she says.

Fans will have to tune in and see whether Dreyer and Capon’s lineup of competitors has what it takes to defeat Flay in the grilling battle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Food Network (@foodnetwork)

Just as Flay and Capon have appeared in Today cooking segments, Dreyer hosts her own alongside her son Calvin. In their “Cooking With Cal” segments, the mother-son duo teach viewers how to make delicious gluten-free recipes. (Calvin was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2023.)

Dreyer was absent from the Monday, January 26, episode of Today, with NBC News’ Savannah Sellers taking her place on the show’s third hour. She returned for Al Roker‘s 30th anniversary celebration on Tuesday, but was absent again on Wednesday. Today correspondent Kaylee Hartung filled in for Dreyer on Wednesday’s third hour of Today alongside Roker and Craig Melvin.

Beat Bobby Flay, Thursdays, 9/8c, Food Network

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m./6c, NBC