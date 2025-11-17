‘Today’: Dylan Dreyer Accidentally Hits Photographer During Golf Segment

What To Know Dylan Dreyer accidentally hit a Today photographer in the ankle with a golf ball during a prerecorded segment.

Despite Dreyer’s concerned reaction, the photographer took the incident in good humor and was unharmed.

The segment featured Dreyer golfing with the Dufferettes, an all-female golf club, and included lighthearted reactions from both the group and Today studio hosts.

A golf course mishap left both Dylan Dreyer and Today fans in shock and laughter.

In a prerecorded package that aired on the third hour of Today‘s Monday, November 17, episode, Dreyer enjoyed a day on the green with the Dufferettes, an all-female golf club in New Jersey. “I was getting into the swing of things, or so I thought,” the meteorologist said via voiceover.

As Dreyer prepared to take a swing, she remarked, “My balls have been known to go in weird directions.” Her comments came true, as she proceeded to hit her golf ball straight into a Today photographer standing behind the camera. Dreyer threw her golf club and placed her hands on her head after the photographer yelled in pain.

Luckily, he took the accident in stride. “Good job, Dylan,” he said. Dreyer, for her part, replied, “Are you OK? I am so sorry.”

Two members of the Dufferettes helped Dreyer shake off the mistake. “Don’t cut that!” one lady joked, while the other stated, “For the record, I say, that’s golf!”

Back in Today‘s Studio 1A, Craig Melvin noted that the injured photographer is a “longtime” staff member named Kellan. “He sounded like that hurt!” Sheinelle Jones stated, while Al Roker quipped, “Luckily, he already had his children.”

Dreyer clarified that she had only hit Kellan in the ankle and that he was now “fine.” She added, “There is no physical way for the ball to go that way. I thought for sure he was safe, like, it went backwards!”

Today fans know that Dreyer is a big golf fan, as she often travels across the country for different golf events throughout the year. Back in September, she was one of several Today personalities to support Melvin and his wife, Lindsay Czarniak, at their annual Bottoms Up Invitational golf tournament, which raises money and awareness for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

“It’s truly one of the events I look forward to every year! @craigmelvinnbc and @lindsaycz …what you do for @colorectalcanceralliance with the #BottomsUp Invitational is so powerful and important,” she captioned Instagram pics from the tournament on September 15. “Raising money, golf, friends, fun…we’re all here to support you!”

Shortly after competing at this year’s American Century Championship in July, Dreyer announced via Instagram that she and her husband, Brian Fichera, had split “a few months ago.” In one of her first Instagram posts since the separation news, Dreyer uploaded sweet photos of herself and Fichera reuniting to take their eldest son, Calvin, 8, golfing. (The exes, who wed in 2012, also share sons Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 4.)

“Figured out how to do better at @acchampionship …team up with Calvin for a best ball!” she captioned the July 26 slideshow, which included a selfie she and Calvin took with Fichera on the golf course. “My buddy gets to join us on the course now!”

