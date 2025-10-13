NBC News’ Savannah Sellers Celebrates Guest Hosting ‘Nightly News’ for 1st Time

NBC News correspondent Savannah Sellers celebrated a career milestone over the weekend: hosting NBC Nightly News for the first time.

“Announcement! This evening I will be sitting in for the great [José Díaz-Balart], anchoring @nbcnightlynews 😱,” she captioned a Saturday, October 11, Instagram post. “Here’s how I know I’m ready for this: I’m *mostly* sure I won’t barf before 🤪 whatever word encapsulates honored and grateful times a billion… that’s what I’m feeling! ♥️ Check your local listings and let me know if you watch! ☺️.”

Sellers called the gig “a day I’ll never forget ❤️” in a follow-up Instagram post on Sunday, October 12, which featured clips of the beginning and end of the episode. “That is Nightly News for this Saturday. I’m Savannah Sellers. It was an honor to be here with you. For all of us at NBC News, thank you for watching, and have a great night,” she concluded her hosting debut.

Sellers later shared behind-the-scenes snaps from filming Nightly News. “A Saturday night in Studio 1A! Last min wardrobe, the absolute best team (some of whom I’ve grown up with at @nbcnews 🥹), emotional support friends with post-show champagne, dreams coming true and a hottie in my live studio audience,” she captioned another Sunday Instagram post, referring to her husband, Alex Yaraghi. “Even got him to take me to dinner after 😜.”

She continued, “THANK YOU EVERYONE for being very kind and supportive. I am extremely grateful and it was a true joy ♥️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAVANNAH SELLERS (@watchsavannah)

Sellers has appeared on Nightly News several times over the years as a correspondent. She’s no stranger to taking the lead on TV, as she hosts NBC News Now’s Morning News Now and the NBC News social media series Stay Tuned. Sellers is also a familiar face to Today fans, as she frequently fills in for absent hosts on the NBC morning show.

“I can’t believe last night was real, that I anchored the Nightly News,” Sellers said in a Sunday Instagram Story video. “And you guys are all being really nice, and it’s making me emo. I’m really grateful for all of the comments and DMs and texts. Oh my goodness, it’s just making my day.”

Sellers noted that she and her husband went out to dinner to celebrate after Saturday’s episode, and that she purchased a brand-new suit for the show that day. “15 minutes before pre-tapes, we went back to J. Crew and bought that suit moments before air,” she revealed.

Díaz-Balart usually hosts the Saturday edition of Nightly News, while Hallie Jackson serves as the show’s Sunday host. Head anchor Tom Llamas reported live from Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sunday to cover Hamas’ release of Israeli hostages as the Gaza war reached a ceasefire deal.

NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas, Weeknights, 6:30/5:30c, NBC