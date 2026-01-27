What To Know Al Roker teased his retirement plans as he celebrated his 30th anniversary on NBC’s Today.

Al Roker has officially been on Today for 30 years, and he’s not planning on leaving the NBC morning show anytime soon.

“Well, let’s put it this way. I haven’t thought about retirement,” Roker, who’s 71, revealed in an interview with People published on Tuesday, January 27. “Somebody at NBC, that might be a different story.”

He added, “I love what I do. I feel good. I love this job. I love doing it. At some point I guess I won’t be, but I don’t feel like that’s anytime soon, so I’m just gonna keep going.”

Regardless of his tenure on Today, Roker told the outlet that it takes a team to make the show what it is. “I think that’s the beauty of the broadcast is that the mission over these 74 years has not changed,” he told the outlet. “The way we bring it to you may have, and look, the fact of the matter is we are each temporary custodians of this legacy … at some point I won’t be part of the show, somebody else will be, but to be part of a pretty cool club is very special. To say that this was a dream job isn’t really accurate because it never dawned on me that I could be on the Today show.”

Roker’s Today cohosts and family members reflected on his TV legacy in a video package aired during Tuesday’s episode. “Literally, he started at the Today show when we got married,” said his wife, Deborah Roberts. “I was really excited to see him realize his dream.”

Roker’s eldest daughter, Courtney, 38, recalled how her dad’s “mentor” was former Today weatherman Willard Scott. “He passed the baton to my dad.” (Roker shares Courtney with his late ex-wife, Alice Bell.)

His daughter Leila, 27, went on to recall, “Even when we were really young, my dad had to wake up really early, like, four in the morning. But he still would do our lunches. He would write us a little note.” Courtney added, “He would always draw little cartoons in my lunchboxes, saying, ‘I love you. Have a great day.” (Roker shares Leila and his son, Nick, 23, with Roberts, whom he married in 1995.)

The video package went on to highlight some of Roker’s biggest moments on Today over the years, from his memorable humor and Rokerthon record-breaking specials, to covering major weather events across the country.

“It’s been scary at times,” Leila said of watching her dad report in dangerous weather. “Those stories need to be seen and covered.”

More of Roker’s Today highlights have included covering climate change, working with the non-profit organization Lend a Hand, traveling to different countries across the globe, covering the Olympics, and interviewing celebrities from Hollywood, politics, the world of music, and more.”

In the package, Savannah Guthrie described Roker as a “cultural phenomenon,” as he has appeared as himself in several TV shows and movies, and even appeared in multiple Broadway shows. Carson Daly, meanwhile, praised Roker for sharing his health struggles with Today viewers, particularly his battle with prostate cancer. Sheinelle Jones said for her, one of “the most moving moments” was when the Today hosts and crew caroled outside of Roker’s home as he was recovering from a stint in the hospital in 2022.

“Al Roker is the glue that holds the Today show together,” Daly noted, while Jenna Bush Hager called him “an American treasure.” Craig Melvin ended the package by stating, “He is a once-in-a-generation talent. I can’t imagine this place without Al Roker.”

Tuesday’s episode of Today was full of more surprises for Roker, including congratulatory messages from Howard Stern and Kenan Thompson and surprise appearances from a group of meteorologists and broadcasters Roker has impacted over the years. The Today crew and staff even donned fedoras and glasses to celebrate Roker out on the 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

The Today cast ended the 8 a.m. ET hour by toasting to Roker with his signature drink, an “Alperol Spritz.”

