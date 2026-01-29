‘GMA’s Michael Strahan Teases Retirement & What He Plans Next

What To Know Michael Strahan hinted at the possibility of retiring from his TV roles during a podcast appearance.

Strahan reflected on balancing his busy television career with personal time and acknowledged he is considering his future as he gets older.

Despite contemplating retirement, Strahan remains active in business ventures and affirmed he will continue his TV work on Good Morning America and Fox NFL Sunday.

Nearly 20 years after he retired from the NFL, Michael Strahan just teased that he may retire from some of his TV gigs.

The Good Morning America host talked about football, his career, his personal life, and more on the Wednesday, January 29, episode of Jason and Travis Kelce‘s New Heights podcast. “You’ve done so much, Mike. What’s next?” Jason asked Strahan. “What is the next thing for Michael Strahan?”

“Retirement,” Strahan candidly replied, taking Jason and Travis by surprise. Strahan, 54, quickly assured the brothers that he was joking, but noted that he plans to retire from TV “at some point” in the future.

“I love Fox. I absolutely love that. But I just want to — you work so much and then I want to go here, I want to go there, and I can’t do a lot of things because I got these commitments and schedule stuff. I think at some point, I have to look at time lived and time left.”

Strahan noted that Jason and Travis have “more time ahead of you than behind you,” whereas he has “more time behind me than ahead of me.” He continued, “I’m starting to look more in that vein of life, and I’m not just gonna completely disappear.”

Shortly after retiring from the NFL in 2008, Strahan entered the world of TV, becoming a host on Fox NFL Sunday. He has also become a staple of morning TV, having appeared on GMA since 2014. He cohosted Live With Kelly and Michael alongside Kelly Ripa from 2012 to 2016 but stepped down to become a full-time GMA coanchor in 2016.

While Strahan may step back from TV sooner rather than later, he isn’t slowing down when it comes to the world of business. “I love business, and I got a lot of other businesses that I do, and those things interest me like football did, because I had to learn them. I had to learn football later,” he said on the podcast. “And I love doing those things and I think I could get a lot of validation or a lot of just not feeling completely retired and doing nothing. But that gives me enough.”

Strahan has several business ventures under his belt. He is the cofounder of the talent agency SMAC Entertainment, has launched a self-titled clothing brand, and invested in multiple companies over the years. He has shown off his business knowledge as a guest shark on ABC’s Shark Tank.

Strahan wrapped up the podcast discussion by sharing that he will continue to appear on Fox “until they throw me off of Fox.” He added, “I want to be 80 years old on Fox, but I’ll stick around a little bit longer.”

Strahan previously shut down speculation that he was leaving GMA in a September 2025 interview with Hello! magazine, sharing, “Oh, I’m not going anywhere, I’m not stepping away from nothing! I can still do all my jobs and work and still have plenty of time to play golf. So I’ve got the best of both worlds.”

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7a.m./6c, ABC