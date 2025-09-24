Michael Strahan Addresses Rumors He’s Leaving ‘Good Morning America’

Michael Strahan has addressed rumors that he may be stepping away from Good Morning America.

The GMA opened up about a possible exit from the ABC morning show while speaking with Hello! magazine at the 2025 Ryder Cup All-Star Celebrity Match in New York on Wednesday, September 24. “Oh, I’m not going anywhere, I’m not stepping away from nothing!” he confirmed at the golf event. “I can still do all my jobs and work and still have plenty of time to play golf. So I’ve got the best of both worlds.”

Rumors of Strahan potentially leaving GMA have circulated for several months. While some outlets have claimed that Strahan will exit the show once his contract reportedly expires later this year, others have alleged that Strahan will sign a new deal with the network. ABC has not publicly addressed the speculation, nor confirmed Strahan’s future on the show.

Strahan first joined GMA as a contributor in 2014, two years into his cohosting stint on Live With Kelly and Michael. Following his departure from the talk show in 2016, he joined GMA full-time as a coanchor alongside Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos. In addition to GMA, Strahan’s current TV gigs include serving as an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday and hosting the ABC game show The $100,000 Pyramid.

Strahan is also set to appear as a guest shark on Season 17 of ABC’s Shark Tank, which premieres on Wednesday.

The former NFL star previously opened up about his eventual step away from TV in a December 2024 interview with Forbes, teasing that his empty-nester status gives him a retirement “window.” (Strahan shares his daughter Tanita, 33, and his son, Michael Jr., 31, with his first ex-wife, Wanda Hutchins, as well as twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, 20, with his ex-wife Jean Muggli.)

“I have a soft landing in mind,” Strahan told the outlet. “I won’t go cold turkey on everything, but I see myself slowly dropping different things until eventually you’ll just find me on the golf course.”

He added, “Time is the one thing that once it’s gone, you can never get it back. I’m very conscious of that, being a dad. That’s what has led me to think more about the end of my career—I don’t want to be someone who’s on TV at 80 years old. It’s an absolute pleasure and privilege to be able to have that option. But I can get more of everything in life except for time.”

Strahan and Roberts were both absent from the Monday, September 22 episode of GMA, with Deborah Roberts and Rebecca Jarvis filling in. The pair were both present alongside Stephanopoulos on Tuesday, September 23, though Jarvis filled in for Strahan again on Wednesday.

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7am/6c, ABC