‘Fox NFL Sunday’ Fans Call for Terry Bradshaw Retirement After Awkward Moment With Michael Strahan

What To Know Terry Bradshaw left Michael Strahan confused with comments he made during Fox NFL Sunday‘s coverage of the NFC Championship.

Bradshaw’s on-air slip-up prompted many fans to call for his retirement.

Bradshaw previously missed an episode of the show in November 2025 due to illness.

An on-air mix-up has left Fox NFL Sunday fans calling for cohost Terry Bradshaw to hang up his microphone.

Bradshaw joined his colleagues Curt Menefee, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Rob Gronkowski for coverage of the NFC Championship game between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 25. At one point during the broadcast, Menefee cut to a sideline interview between Kristina Pink and New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez following the team’s AFC Championship win earlier in the day. (The Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos with a score of 10-7.)

Following the interview clip, Bradshaw began to talk about Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold rather than Gonzalez and the Patriots’ win. “You know what, Sam Darnold, they turned him loose in the first half,” he stated. “Klint Kubiak, the offensive coordinator for Seattle, I think he said, ‘Oh, I can trust him with the football today.’ 209 yards passing and a touchdown in the first half. Sam Darnold is playing great football for Seattle.”

Bradshaw’s comments left his hosts silent for a few moments. Strahan chuckled before replying, “Yeah, I mean, he is. But we thought we were talking about the first game. But it’s okay because, I mean, it was a great first game.”

Strahan continued, “I think whoever is going to play, either one of these teams — I mean, I think the Patriots are gonna have their hands full with either one of these teams. But you never know.” (The Seahawks went on to beat the Rams with a score of 31-27.)

Terry Bradshaw is really struggling to keep up. pic.twitter.com/S6XsteV1SZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 26, 2026

Many fans interpreted the on-air mistake as a sign that Bradshaw should step down from football TV coverage. “Why is Terry working? Enjoy your retirement, dude. You have earned it,” one X user wrote underneath a clip of the moment. Another simply wrote, “Oh no.”

Someone else shared, “Time to hang it up Terry.” A different user commented, “Terry is too old to be trusted in live television anymore.” A separate person posted, “People need to retire before they embarrass themselves and everyone else, not after. Know when to go, and do so with class and dignity.”

One person pleaded, “It might be getting time for Terry to step down & allow younger voices to prevail.”

Others came to Bradshaw’s defense. “Blame whoever put all that on the teleprompter he was reading from,” one X user suggested. Another person wrote, “Maybe he wanted to talk about the game that was on we all saw the first game. Call the game we are watching thanks.”

Someone else wrote: “He is good for the show. Hopefully just one gaffe.”

Bradshaw’s slip-up comes two months after he skipped the November 16 broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday due to illness. “Just in case you notice, won’t be on Fox today,” the 77-year-old revealed via Instagram at the time. “Just have a cold. All good.”

