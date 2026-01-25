What To Know The producers of The Traitors issued a statement urging fans not to engage in cyberbullying or harassment of cast members.

This message followed backlash against contestant Colton Underwood, which was amplified after fellow cast member Lisa Rinna referenced past allegations against him online.

Rinna later expressed regret for her comments, clarifying that her actions were part of the game and asking fans to avoid personal attacks.

The producers of The Traitors are trying to keep any ruthlessness in the game and off social media. In a post on the Peacock show’s official Instagram account, producers asked fans not to cyberbully the players.

“We are committed to making our casts feel safe, respected, and supported — on screen and off,” reads a message posted on Saturday, January 24. “The cast of The Traitors are real people, and what happens in the game should never lead to cyberbullying or harassment. There’s a difference between discussing a show and targeting individuals. Let’s not ruin the passion for this show with unwarranted negativity and personal attacks. We appreciate your support.”

The Instagram statement came as current cast member Lisa Rinna spoke out about the online backlash facing Season 4 competitor Colton Underwood. Rinna also acknowledged her role in the anti-Underwood online discourse after she brought up the stalking allegations filed against the former Bachelor star by his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph.

“It’s come to my attention that my post that I responded to in my housewife mode is taking on a life of its own, and it’s causing real problems for Colton,” Rinna wrote in an Instagram Stories update on Saturday, per The Hollywood Reporter. “And I do not want this, because Colton and I are great,” she said. “He was a great and is a great nemesis for me on the show in the game. Now, as you know, if you asked me to be a housewife, I’ll bring it to you, right? That’s what I was doing, all in the name of the game.”

In a Threads post on Friday, Rinna reacted to a fan’s post, which expressed astonishment that Underwood dared to square off against the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in the game.

“Let’s talk about you being a stalker…” Rinna wrote in a response directed to Underwood.

But in her Instagram Stories update on Saturday, Rinna said she feels “horrible” about the backlash because she doesn’t want to hurt anyone. “I am here to play the game and have fun,” she wrote. “And Colton is a great nemesis for me. We had so much fun. So please, guys, be gentle. It’s a game. It’s a TV show. We’re all doing the best we can. Don’t send death threats or do anything to jeopardize somebody’s family.”

