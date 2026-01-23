Ron Funches Says ‘The Traitors’ Costar Bullied Him & Reveals Autism Diagnosis

Another contestant was murdered on The Traitors on Thursday’s (January 22) episode, and now he’s speaking out about the mistreatment he endured. After everyone thought Ron Funches was a traitor, he left in a six to five to four vote. The comedian shared that he endured bullying behavior in the castle and revealed his autism diagnosis.

The Traitors‘ social media pages shared a video of Funches and Rob Rausch playing chess and talking about how Funches trusts Rausch and how Rausch felt bad for Funches in the game.

“Ron is an introvert, and I feel where he’s coming from,” Rausch said. “Sometimes the loneliest place for someone like that is in a crowded room.”

“I love Ron. They were so mean to him,” a fan commented on Instagram.

Others in the comments said that he shouldn’t have said to Dorinda Medley that he “didn’t give a f**k about her family” after she said she wanted to get to know him.

“I stick by it. You didn’t see how terrible she was to me,” Funches replied to the commenter.

Funches continued to talk about his qualms with The Real Housewives star on Threads. A fan posted, “Dorinda’s comments about how @ronfunch plays the game hit harder now knowing that Ron has autism. Kind of another example of how unconscious biases run rampant on reality TV.”

He replied, “Oh, she has conscious bias. She said some truly terrible things to me, but since they were deeply personal and outside of gameplay, they were never shown. Just me blowing up at her ‘out of nowhere.'”

The interaction happened on the January 15 episode when Medley accused Funches of being a “Housewife hunter” after he accused both her and Porsha Williams of being traitors. Williams was eliminated on  Episode 1, but was revealed to be a faithful.

“You decided you’re going to go after me,” Medley said. “But that’s fine. I have tried to get to know your family. I asked you where you live. I’ve asked about your children.”

“My family’s none of your f**king business,” Funches replied. “One of the things that has been brought against me is that I don’t want to get to know you very much. I think that creates bias. I think that impedes my investigation.”

After his elimination on Thursday night, Funches shared that he recently found out he had Autism.

Ron Funches statement on his Autism diagnosis

Ron Funches/Instagram Stories

On his Instagram story, he wrote, “Well, the internet told me I was Autisic and they were right. You win this round. Still not gay. Yet. thanks @thetraitorsus for helping me find out more about me through some type of cruel trauma.”

Also on his Stories, the comedian revealed that he suffered a panic attack during episode 5. “Not supposed to talk about off-air thing, but I have to thank @yamilpr for noticing my heartbeat during the episode 5 challenge, which allowed me to find out I was having my first-ever anxiety attack,” he wrote.

Ron Funches/Instagram

“I thought I was going to die. You still voted for me tho ya jerk,” he ended.

The Traitors, Thursdays, 9/8c, Peacock

