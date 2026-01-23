Jasmine Roth Shares 2026 Plans Amid HGTV Show’s Uncertain Future

What To Know Jasmine Roth teased new projects are on the way in 2026.

Roth previously revealed that she is uncertain if her HGTV show Help! I Wrecked My House will be renewed for another season.

Roth expressed gratitude for her fans’ support via social media.

The future of Help! I Wrecked My House may be up in the air, but Jasmine Roth isn’t letting that stop her from having a productive 2026.

Roth opened up about “a few things that have been working for [my] family… and a few that haven’t” in a Thursday, January 22, Instagram post. Her list of New Year’s decisions includes dressing her daughters — Hazel, 5, and Darla, 1 — in matching outfits, prioritizing date nights with her husband, Brett Roth, eating at home rather than out, enjoying time outside, creating homemade floral arrangements, and more.

In the post’s caption, Jasmine teased that she has some big things in the work for her career. “Not shown are some really big projects I’ve already started this year and a few that are in the works,” she shared. “It’s really been a ‘trust the process’ type of January and I can’t wait to see how it all shakes out. Love you all for being here!”

Last month, Jasmine revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that she is unsure if her HGTV series, Help! I Wrecked My House, will be renewed for Season 6. Her comments come after several HGTV home renovation shows were canceled in 2025, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

“If you follow the news, you see that there’s a lot going on with HGTV and Warner Bros. Discovery right now,” she told the outlet. “If I get another opportunity to do that, whether it’s with this show or with another show, I’m here for it.”

Roth continued, “I’m excited to see what 2026 brings and what HGTV looks like five, six months from now because I honestly don’t know what it’ll look like, but I hope to be a part of it.”

Despite the uncertainty, Roth said she is glad to have been on HGTV for nearly a decade. Her first show, Hidden Potential, premiered back in 2017. “It’s been one of the best opportunities. I love it. I think that it’s really cool to share what I do and be able to just be a creator and then have other people use my ideas,” she said. “From that standpoint, I’m just so honored to be a part of a creative community. I think it is so cool helping people. If we’re not helping other people, what are we doing?”

In one of the slides of her Thursday Instagram post, Jasmine shared her appreciation for her fans. “It’s always fun to promote my show! I also love how many people have been coming up to me lately and just letting me know how much they enjoy watching me on HGTV,” she wrote. “This has been happening more than ever and it’s so surreal.”

She added, “Making my show is a lot of work and it’s always so rewarding to hear how it’s helping people be happy.”