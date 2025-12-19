Jasmine Roth Admits Uncertainty About Her HGTV Future

HGTV’s major shakeups heading into 2026 have Jasmine Roth questioning her future on the network.

“We don’t [know if we’ve got a season six]. If you follow the news, you see that there’s a lot going on with HGTV and Warner Bros. Discovery right now,” the Help! I Wrecked My House host shared in an interview with the Daily Mail published on Friday, December 19. “If I get another opportunity to do that, whether it’s with this show or with another show, I’m here for it.”

Roth added, “I’m excited to see what 2026 brings and what HGTV looks like five, six months from now because I honestly don’t know what it’ll look like, but I hope to be a part of it.”

HGTV has canceled several fan favorite home renovation shows this year, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Many HGTV shows are set to return with new episodes in 2026, including Home Town, Ugliest House in America, Rock the Block, The Flip Off, Love It or List It, House Hunters, Renovation Aloha, Zillow Gone Wild, and Castle Impossible.

HGTV has also announced a handful of new series premiering next year, such as Home Town: Inn This Together, Tropic Like It’s Hot, Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Botched Homes, Neighborhood Watch, World’s Bargain Dream Homes, Property Brothers: Under Pressure, and Wild Vacation Rentals.

Help! I Wrecked My House wrapped up its fifth season last month. HGTV has yet to announce whether or not the show will return for Season 6. The uncertainty around the show’s future is something Roth told the outlet she has come to expect in the ever-changing world of TV.

“I do think that it’s clear to everyone, whether you’re in the entertainment industry or not, that the way that folks consume media and content is changing,” she explained. “And so it’s a matter of how we, as content creators, are going to keep up with that.”

Roth noted that it’s been a “blessing” to have been on HGTV for nearly a decade, having released her first series, Hidden Potential, in 2017. “Just having a TV show that’s in the public eye changes things immediately,” she shared. “It puts you and your family and your business and everything on display, which has been amazing.”

Roth continued, “It’s been one of the best opportunities. I love it. I think that it’s really cool to share what I do and be able to just be a creator and then have other people use my ideas. From that standpoint, I’m just so honored to be a part of a creative community. I think it is so cool helping people. If we’re not helping other people, what are we doing?”