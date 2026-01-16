HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Shares Before & After of Daughter Darla’s Nursery Makeover

What To Know HGTV’s Jasmine Roth showed off her daughter Darla’s nursery transformation via social media.

Roth explained the renovation was put on hold following the family’s move to Utah.

Roth previously gave fans a look at her eldest daughter Hazel’s new room, complete with a loft net.

Over one year after her family moved from California to Utah, Jasmine Roth finally completed the nursery for her 1-year-old daughter, Darla.

“Watching this room come to life was really special. 🥹,” Roth captioned a Thursday, January 15, Instagram post featuring before-and-after footage of Darla’s room. “Creating Darla’s nursery was a labor of love, filled with vintage-inspired details and cozy layers. 🤍 .”

Roth noted that she “never intended to wait until she was 6 months old to start her nursery but if you’ve been following my story you know that nothing went to plan.” Everything worked out in the end, as Roth said the delay “gave me a chance to get to know her a bit and design a room that I felt fit her little baby character instead of just the idea of her.”

She continued, “Would I recommend doing it this way? NO! Ha! But only because it was 1000x harder to complete once she was around vs before, but silver linings you guys…”

Before Roth got to work on the room, the space was painted white and featured nothing except a maroon armchair. The HGTV star completely transformed the space into a kid’s dream room, with floral wallpaper walls, pink curtains, a gold mirror, and plenty of toys.

Along with Darla’s white crib, the decor features several wooden pieces, including wall art and wall shelves that match the room’s wooden dresser. Pink serves as the room’s primary color, with pink pillows and blankets in Darla’s crib and a pink mat on the changing table.

Roth asked fans to share their thoughts on the space in the comments. “All the designs are pretty together and it reflects tranquility 😍 children need a calming place and a beautiful bedroom. ❤️,” one person wrote. Another added, “Every little girl’s dream room….soft, calm and sensitive And “Soft Rose” color 👏👏 💖💖.”

“What a sweet room!” someone else shared. A different person commented, “It turned out BEAUTIFUL! Darla can grow up in this room for many years❤️.” A separate user gushed, “The perfect shades of rose for a sweet baby girl who has Rose as her middle name. 🌹. Lovely and serene.”

The Help! I Wrecked My House host shares her two daughters with her husband, Brett Roth. The couple, who wed in 2013, welcomed their eldest child, Hazel, in 2020, followed by Darla in 2024.

Darla’s nursery transformation comes three months after Jasmine showed off the results of Hazel’s bedroom makeover via Instagram. “When we first moved to Utah, I had a lot of mom guilt. We’d just uprooted our family, Hazel had become a big sister, and everything felt new…new routines, new home, new everything,” she captioned footage of Hazel’s room. “Hazel handled it all better than I could have ever imagined, I knew I wanted to do something extra special just for her.

To show her love for her eldest daughter, Jasmine created the “coolest room ever” for Hazel, complete with a raised bed and a loft net. “Not just a pretty space, but a room that felt magical — one that sparked her imagination, invited play, and reminded her how loved she is.”