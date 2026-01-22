‘The Traitors’: What to Know About Rob Rausch, Who’s Taken the Internet by Storm

A hot new bombshell has entered the Traitors’ castle. Since Season 4 of The Traitors began, Rob Rausch had been the talk of the internet, especially on X and TikTok. Fans have made edits of the reality star and called him the Dylan Efron of this year, citing his good looks and charming personality.

Made a Traitor, by host Alan Cumming, Rausch, 27, has played a low-key game this season so far. He has not been on anyone’s radar yet, and the other players seem to trust him.

Robert Kelley Wilson Rausch, from Florence, Alabama, is a snake wrangler. He has charmed fans by wearing only overalls and no shirt, showing off his snake tattoos on social media and TV.

Rausch is no stranger to reality TV. However, Love Island is a lot different than The Traitors. Tune into the Peacock show to see how far he makes it on Season 4.

So, who is Rob Rausch? Here are six facts we know about him.

His reality show past

Rausch was on Season 5 and 6 of Love Island USA. In Season 5, he entered Casa Amor on Day 16 and was not chosen for a main spot in the villa, causing his elimination on Day 21. For Season 6, Rausch entered on the first day. He was paired up with Leah, who was later stolen by Liv. Rausch reconnected with Leah a few days later, but broke up with her once Andrea entered the villa. After her elimination, he paired up with four other women before he was eliminated on Day 30.

In 2025, Rausch was cast on the fourth season of The Traitors, where he was made a traitor, alongside Real Housewives Lisa Rinna and Candiace Dillard Bassett. Fellow Love Island contestant, Maura Higgins, is also a contestant this season, but she is a faithful.

Other media adventures

Aside from reality TV, Rausch has appeared in the 2025 Amazon Prime Video movie, Maintenance Required. He has also starred in three music videos — “Let Me” by Ellie Laufer, “Passenger Princess” by Nessa Barrett, and “Like It Like That” by Dasha.

He talks about reptiles on social media

Aside from promoting his time on The Traitors, Rausch talks about his encounters with reptiles and their habitats on social media. He typically holds snakes in his hands or wraps them around his neck as he talks about them. He has also been seen with iguanas and more. Rausch has been bitten by snakes before.

Typically, in those videos, Rausch wears his famous overalls or no shirt at all with camo pants. He has racked up over 2 million followers on TikTok.

Is he single?

Despite two seasons on Love Island, Rausch has not found the love of his life yet. He appears to be currently single.

His early life

Before Rausch joined the reality TV show life, he lived in a trailer in Alabama with his three siblings, two sisters, and one brother, according to the Peacock website. He also attended the University of Alabama, where his dad, also named Rob, is an Assistant Professor of Art, according to The Bama Buzz.

He has dedicated digital fans

Rausch is a heartthrob all over social media, with people calling him “the hottest man in Traitors‘ history.” See fans’ reactions below.

