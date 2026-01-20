‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Loses $6,000 After Listening to Audience

A The Price Is Right contestant lost out on taking home $6,000 or more after listening to audience members about the price of an item. But did she redeem herself on the wheel?

Patsy Maccarone did not come home with a birthday gift after losing on To The Penny on January 16. However, first she won the fourth item up for bid, which was a U-turn Audio turntable that came with two speakers and four albums for $1,406. She had the highest bid of $1,301.

Maccarone then came to the stage to meet host Drew Carey and play To The Penny. The way the game works is that the contestant is given five fake pennies. They have to try to guess the correct price of the grocery items from the prices listed on the board. For each item, the amount of prices goes up.

If the game show contestant is wrong, they get two pennies taken away from them. They can try to guess again for free or use one of their pennies to get one of the wrong prices taken away. They have to have at least one penny left in their hand in order to keep playing the game.

If they make it to the end, they win $25,000. However, they can stop at any time and take home the money they’ve already accumulated.

The first item, the sports drink, had the options of $2.00 or $5.19. Maccarone guessed $2.00 and was correct. She won $1,500 and got to keep all of her pennies.

The second item was dog shampoo. The Price Is Right contestant guessed that it was $6.49, out of that, $3.19, and $9.49. She was wrong and got two pennies taken away from her. Maccarone then guessed $9.49 and was right, winning $3,000.

The third item was a Bic lighter. Maccarone turned to the audience for guidance to choose from $0.99, $2.29, $3.49, or $4.99. She picked $2.29 and was wrong. This meant that Maccarone only had one penny left. She could spend it on getting rid of another wrong answer or try to guess again. However, if she was wrong, her game was over since she had no pennies left.

Maccarone consulted her family in the audience again and got rid of her last penny. The Price Is Right got rid of $0.99, leaving her with $3.49 and $4.99. The contestant picked $4.99 after asking for advice from the audience.

The lighter was $3.49, so Maccarone left with nothing. If she had picked the right price, she would have won $6,000 and been able to keep going.

“You gave it a good shot. I don’t blame you,” Drew Carey said.

However, Maccarone’s luck didn’t turn around when it came to the Showcase. She got to spin the wheel and total an .85. Normally, that’s a good number, but her opponent, Chris, spun a .95, so he advanced to the Showcase.