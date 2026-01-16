‘The Price Is Right’: Cowboy Leaves Drew Carey Heartbroken After He Cruelly Loses Trip

A The Price Is Right contestant lost out on going on a trip after they changed their answer and were only $34 over. Host Drew Carey‘s mouth hung open after their devastating loss.

Adam MacFarland, a cowboy from Shreveport, Louisiana, won the third item up for bid on January 15. He bid $2,001 on two snowboards, bindings, and boots, which were worth $2,020.

MacFarland came to the stage to play Check Game for a five-night trip to Aspen, Colorado. The way Check Game works is that the contestant has to write in an amount on the check. They have to try to figure out what the price of the check is, plus the price of the trip. They have a range they can’t go over or under in order to win. They win both if they get it right.

In this case, the price had to be between $8,000 and $9,000. The game show contestant looked to the audience for help. “They’re all over the place,” he said before writing an amount on the check. MacFarland wrote down $4,350.

Drew Carey asked if it was his final guess. “They’re telling me no,” MacFarland said of the audience.

He changed it to $2,100 after consulting with his family in the audience. “I’m going to go a little bit higher,” he said.

Model James O’Halloran revealed the trip of the trip to be $6,934, which made the check $9,034, $34 over what he needed to win.

“NO!” Drew Carey shouted. The host stared at the check as MacFarland fell to the floor.

Carey turned around to look at MacFarland with his mouth hanging open. “Oh my God! That was a heartbreaker,” he said. Model Alexis Gaube voided the check and gave the contestant the check as a souvenir.

MacFarland did not win the Showcase Showdown as he only spun a .70 on the wheel. His opponent, Luisa, spun a .90 and advanced.

“He should have listened to the crowd $1800, but he decided to ‘go a little bit high.’ Why bother listening to the crowd if you aren’t going to listen to the crowd,” one YouTube user said.

“He was so close,” said another.

“Ouch. That hurts,” a third added.

“Man, Adam missed by a few dollars,” another said.