What To Know In an exclusive sneak peek clip from High Potential, Morgan gets in trouble with Internal Affairs.

Jesse Bradford returns as Solomon for the January 20 episode, “Grounded.”

See Morgan learn she’ll have to attend mandatory detective training.

Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) is finally having to answer for her rule-breaking ways within the LAPD in the latest High Potential episode, “Grounded,” and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the drama set to unfold.

Internal Affairs’ Solomon (Jesse Bradford) pays a visit to Major Crimes to deliver a rude awakening for its resident consultant. “Solomon, what a nice surprise. How can we help you?” Soto (Judy Reyes) greets the visitor.

Solomon is quick to explain the reason he’s interrupting the casework unfolding within Major Crimes, saying, “Internal Affairs received information that Ms. Gillory interfaced with our ME without proper supervision, instructing her to, quote, put a rush on the Padilla case. That’s a direct order from the higher-ups.”

“Well, no, I think that’s maybe a bit of a paraphrasing on Susie’s part. I just … she just … she did me a favor,” Morgan interjects, partly babbling.

“That favor cost us $12,000 in rush fees,” Solomon explains, to which Morgan exclaims, “What?!”

“Morgan!” Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) chimes in with horror. Needless to say, Morgan’s in some seriously hot metaphorical water.

As a punishment for her repeated abuses of power and rule-breaking, Solomon informs her that she’ll have to attend mandatory training. “This marks one overstep too many,” Solomon explains, adding, “I’m sending you to Detective Training Academy.”

When Morgan questions whether that’s even a thing or not, Soto regretfully informs Morgan that it is indeed a thing. Morgan seems to think that she’ll be able to finish the case she’s currently working on before attending class but is quick to learn that won’t be possible as training is an immediate requirement.

With someone as intellectually gifted as Morgan, we have no doubt she’ll ace her classes, but will she be able to stand the punishment she’s more than earned since starting as a consultant? Only time will tell. See the full clip above, and don’t miss her training process in the episode “Grounded,” when it airs on ABC.

High Potential, Season 2, Tuesdays, 9/8c, ABC