What To Know High Potential boss Todd Harthan teases how Karadec’s protecting Morgan from Captain Wagner.

Fans will also uncover more about Wagner’s past as Season 2 continues.

Harthan also hints that Morgan may have to save Karadec at some point this season.

High Potential‘s second season continues to deliver exciting twists and turns, one of which remains the addition of the LAPD’s new Captain Wagner (Steve Howey).

The man, hailing from a family of law enforcers, has a history with the FBI, and his cross-examination of his colleagues has certainly raised some red flags, particularly from consultant Morgan (Kaitlin Olson). She, in turn, has raised alarms for him, as he fights against her rule-breaking, leaving her partner Karadec (Daniel Sunjata) to come to her defense.

While Wagner’s concerns have been relatively put to rest, he’s still keeping a close eye on Morgan, leaving Karadec concerned about her future with the team. When TV Insider asked showrunner Todd Harthan about Karadec’s protective approach to dealing with Morgan’s missteps in front of Wagner, he said, “There are certainly some more close calls in the back half, not just with Wagner, but there’s some other people on the board that I think will be surprising when they come back to the fold and also pose a threat.”

“So, yeah, Karadec is in protection mode quite a bit,” Harthan continues. “But I think the exciting thing about the arc of the season is as partners, the tides will turn, and there’s probably going to be a time or two this season where Karadec is going to need her to protect him.” In other words, get ready to have the tables turned. “That’s, by design, what we’ve built out in the back half of the season.”

As for digging deeper into Wagner’s history with the FBI, Harthan teases, “One of the things we’re most excited about in the back half is all those seeds that we planted in the last couple of episodes. We have not put a fine point on who Wagner is or what his background is. We only know a little bit about his own family ties and that they’re powerful and he’s a little bit of a nepo baby. All that blooms in the back half. We start unpacking where he came from, where he used to work, and what his own personal trauma has been.”

He continues, “We’re digging into his relationship with his family. All those things are going to be woven into the fabric of the back half of the season and really bloom and pay dividends as we get into our final three episodes.”

Stay tuned to uncover more about Wagner and see how Morgan and Karadec continue to support one another as Season 2 of High Potential continues.

