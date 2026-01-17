Tony Dokoupil Says He’s Learning That Anchoring ‘CBS Evening News’ Is ‘Not as Easy as It Looks’

Tony Dokoupil’s offhand comment at the end of Friday’s CBS Evening News broadcast indicates how he feels about anchoring the program after not even two weeks on the job.

Dokoupil hosted Friday’s broadcast from a steel plant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and after he bid goodnight to viewers, the anchor turned to the steelworkers behind him and said, “You wanna trade jobs? This one’s not as easy as it looks. I’ve been learning that.”

After moving from CBS Mornings to replace departing Evening News co-anchors Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson, Dokoupil almost immediately set off a firestorm on social media.

In a video message CBS News posted on January 1, Dokoupil criticized legacy media for “miss[ing] the story” by “[taking] into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American” and “[putting] too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites.”

That message went over like a ton of bricks on Instagram, where Andy Cohen expressed astonishment that Dokoupil was distancing the broadcast from expert commentary. Meanwhile, former CBS News correspondent Don Dahler speculated that the controversial new CBS News editor in chief, Bari Weiss, scripted his message.

Dokoupil started his CBS Evening News job two days early, on January 3, to report on the U.S. airstrikes on Venezuela, but his conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also put off viewers who deemed it an uncritical interview.

Two days later, as he made his official CBS Evening News debut, Dokoupil stumbled and stammered through 20 seconds of on-air confusion as he segued to the wrong segment and, later in the broadcast, offered the wrong state nickname for Minnesota.

The day after that, Dokoupil angered viewers with his reporting on a march of “pardoned defendants” from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

And a week later, Dokoupil’s interview with President Donald Trump had social media users protesting what they saw as “softball” questions.

Amid the struggles, Dokoupil’s debut week at CBS Evening News era attracted 4.17 million viewers, down 23 percent from the same time last year but up from the 4.03-million-viewer average from the previous quarter, according to Deadline.

