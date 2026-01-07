Tony Dokoupil’s ‘CBS Evening News’ Slammed Over Jan. 6 Report & Marco Rubio Tribute

What To Know Tony Dokoupil’s recent CBS Evening News broadcast faced backlash for its coverage of the January 6 Capitol riots, with critics calling the report “disgraceful.”

Viewers and media analysts also criticized a lighthearted segment praising Secretary of State Marco Rubio, arguing it was inappropriate given Rubio’s controversial political actions.

Dokoupil’s transition to CBS Evening News comes amid broader changes at CBS News, including the hiring of Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief.

CBS Evening News viewers are still getting used to new host Tony Dokoupil, and Tuesday’s (January 6) broadcast garnered more backlash after what some critics called “disgraceful and disgusting” coverage of the January 6 Capitol riots.

As reported by RawStory, Tuesday’s show included a brief report about the Capitol riots, which took place on January 6, 2021, when the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., was attacked by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump, two months after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Dokoupil’s report focused on the march held by what he called “pardoned defendants,” referring to those who were convicted for conspiracy and assault on law enforcement officers and later pardoned by Trump when he returned to the White House for his second term.

The former CBS Mornings host also briefly touched on Trump’s false accusation that Democrats didn’t do enough to prevent the riot, though he offered no pushback on the President’s claims.

Viewers and critics took to social media to react to the latest CBS Evening News, with The Atlantic contributing editor Norman Orstein calling the January 6 report, “Disgraceful and disgusting.”

“Trump is getting exactly what his rich buddy paid for,” GOP political analyst Szrah Longwell wrote on X.

“In the Trump era, ambition beats integrity more times than not,” added Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at UVA.

Journalist John Harwood wrote, “Was it just ‘elites and academics’ who saw the violence Trump incited unfold on TV? Just elites and academics who asked Trump in vain to stop it? (actually it was WH aides & Fox anchors) Did elites and academics force Trump to endanger Pence’s life with a tweet? What garbage.”

Harwood was referencing Dokoupil’s video statement released on New Year’s Day, in which he urged viewers to hold him to account as he begins his new role. In his statement, Dokoupil said the press has often “missed the story” because “we’ve taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American. Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites and not enough on you.”

Others took issue with a light-hearted segment on Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which ended Tuesday’s show. Dokoupil, who was hosting CBS Evening News from Rubio’s hometown of Miami, Florida, referenced the viral AI-generated images of Rubio performing various jobs.

“Finally, tonight, and only in America, the many lives and many jobs of Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants and a former Florida senator,” the anchor said, per Mediaite. “He’s now the face of U.S. foreign policy and President Trump’s point man on Venezuela, all in addition to his roles as secretary of state, interim national security advisor, and acting national archivist, and USAID chief. Whatever you think of his politics, you’ve got to admit, it’s an impressive resume.”

He continued, “And now, AI memes have added to that portfolio, casting Secretary Rubio as the new governor of Minnesota, the new shah of Iran, the prime minister of Greenland, the new manager of Manchester United, the head of Hilton Hotels, and, highest of high honors of all, the new Michelin Man.”

Dokoupil went on to reference Rubio’s “hometown fans,” concluding, “Marco Rubio, we salute you. You’re the ultimate Florida man.”

Status newsletter’s Oliver Darcy called out the segment, writing, “Even under normal circumstances, an ostensibly objective newsman’s lighthearted praise of a cabinet member’s political portfolio would have been jarring.”

Darcy added, “But it was particularly striking in context of the last several days. Rubio is currently helping Trump pursue the fantastical goal of capturing Greenland, and only days earlier participated in the shock overthrow of Venezuela’s government.”

Dokoupil’s move from CBS Mornings to CBS Evening News came after several shake-ups at CBS News, including the hiring of The Free Press co-founder Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief in October. He made his official debut on Monday (January 5) from the show’s New York studios before kicking off his “Live From America” tour on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s show took place in Miami, where Dokoupil grew up, and the host got teary-eyed as he talked about his family and how it was “so emotional” to be back in South Florida.

What do you think of Dokoupil’s performance as CBS Evening News host so far? Let us know your thoughts below.