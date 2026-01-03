What To Know Tony Dokoupil faced criticism online, including from TV personalities like Andy Cohen, after sharing his mission statement for CBS Evening News.

Dokoupil denied speculation that Bari Weiss wrote his statement.

His debut as anchor comes amid controversy for CBS.

Tony Dokoupil’s first broadcast as CBS Evening News anchor was supposed to come on Monday, January 5, but the journalist is now making his debut on Saturday, January 3 — and already, he is spurring backlash online.

On New Year’s Day, CBS News posted a video of Dokoupil sharing his mission statement for CBS Evening News. In that video, Dokoupil said that legacy media has too often “missed the story” by “[taking] into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American” and “[putting] too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites.”

Dokoupil also said that he’s prioritizing average American viewers over advertisers, politicians, and corporate interests. “And, yes, that does include the corporate owners of CBS,” he said, referring to Paramount Skydance.

On Instagram, though, Dokoupil faced a barrage of criticism, including some from other TV personalities, as The Guardian reporter Jeremy Barr pointed out in screenshots.

Bravo host Andy Cohen, for one, commented, “Listening too much to experts? WTF.”

Dokoupil wrote back, “Andy, I love ya. But can you really not think of any examples where academic advice turned out narrow or bad? I basically gave you a multiple-choice list. It’s possible you were living outside or above the issues I mention.”

In another comment, former CBS News correspondent Don Dahler speculated it was Bari Weiss, the controversial new editor-in-chief of CBS News, who scripted Dokoupil’s video message. “Tony, you know I have enormous respect and affection for you,” Dahler wrote. “I know you’re a solid journalist and legitimate heir to the big desk at CBS News. But this sounds like it was written by Bari Weiss.”

To that, Dokoupil responded, “Nope, I wrote it. I spent the first half of my career as a print journalist. If the Internet had never been invented, I probably still would be a print journalist. Writing is my first form.”

Another Instagram user commented, “I grew up on [former CBS Evening News host Walter] Cronkite. Too bad CBS has lost its Tiffany shine. But good luck to you anyway.”

Dokoupil responded, “What did you love most about him? I can promise you we’ll be more accountable and more transparent than Cronkite or anyone else of his era.”

A fourth user wrote, “I have very little faith that this is true. We watched your company twist itself into a knot to make itself attractive to its new parent company. I doubt you will be permitted to share the news in an unbiased way. You will show stories of everyday Americans who fight against addiction, job loss, etc., but the policy decisions contributing to their plight will stay in the background.

And Dokoupil wrote back, “Hey, I hear ya. They’re just words right now. But hold me to them.”

Dokoupil’s move from CBS Mornings to CBS Evening News comes during a turbulent time for CBS. The network has been accused of cozying up to President Donald Trump as its parent company, Paramount, sought approval for its merger with Skydance. Some observers also believe CBS’ decision to end The Late Show With Stephen Colbert was politically motivated. And late last month, Weiss was criticized for pulling a 60 Minutes segment about deportations under the Trump administration.

