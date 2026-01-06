CBS Viewers Blast Tony Dokoupil’s ‘Train Wreck’ Evening News Debut

What To Know Tony Dokoupil’s debut as anchor of CBS Evening News was marred by technical difficulties and on-air mix-ups, including incorrect graphics and a state nickname error.

Viewers quickly criticized Dokoupil’s performance on social media, with some blaming new CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss for the broadcast’s issues.

Dokoupil recently transitioned from CBS Mornings to CBS Evening News amid broader leadership changes at CBS.

Tony Dokoupil made his official debut as the new anchor of CBS Evening News on Monday (January 5), but it’s safe to say the former CBS Mornings host suffered through some teething problems with some viewers declaring it a “train wreck.”

The issues started when Dokoupil went to segue into a segment about Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s decision not to seek re-election. As he introduced the section on Walz, a photo of Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly appeared on the screen instead, confusing Dokoupil.

“To other news, as you just heard from Jill—oh, to other news now. Ah, to Governor Walz—no. We’re going to do Mark Kelly,” Dokoupil said, per The Daily Beast. “First day—first day, big problems here.”

“Are we going to Kelly here or are we going to go to Jonah Kaplan?” Dokoupil then asked, referring to the correspondent covering the Walz story. There was a brief silence on set as photographs of Kelly continued to show on screen.

After finally getting on track with the Walz segment, Dokoupil ran into another error when he referred to Walz’s home state by the wrong nickname. According to the Daily Beast, Dokoupil said, “Now we go to Minnesota. A surprise announcement from the Great Lake State there today…”

However, the Great Lake(s) State is actually a nickname for the state of Michigan. Minnesota is known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes.”

.@tonydokoupil debut as the anchor of the “CBS Evening News” came widely heralded —by Tony Dokoupil. But this is what happened on air during his debut.pic.twitter.com/B6Oi3zO79S — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 6, 2026

Viewers were quick to criticize Dokoupil’s first night on the job and took to social media to share their reactions.

“This is embarrassing. Newly installed CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil has major problems during his first regular broadcast. The inexperience of new CBS News chief Bari Weiss is on full display,” wrote one X user.

“Poor Tony’s not getting off to a good start,” said another.

“Tony Dokoupil is becoming a joke really fast!” another added.

Another took a shot at CBS News editor in chief, Bari Weiss, saying, “CBS News is crumbling at a record rate under Bari Weiss.”

“This is what happens when you create a new team without anyoe who knows how to run a network news show,” one X commenter said.

“An absolute train wreck,” wrote another.

“We’ve all had a ‘First day, big problems’ moment at work. Tony Dokoupil just happened to have his in front of millions of people,” added one user.

Dokoupil’s move from CBS Mornings to CBS Evening News came after several shake-ups at CBS News, including the hiring of The Free Press co-founder Weiss as editor-in-chief in October.

On New Year’s Day, CBS News shared a video statement from Dokoupil, who urged viewers to hold him to account as he begins his new role. In his statement, he promised to prioritize the average American over advertisers, politicians, and corporate interests, including his CBS bosses.