What To Know Tony Dokoupil made an early and controversial debut as anchor of CBS Evening News.

The broadcast featured an extended interview with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth about Venezuela.

Dokoupil’s first show sparked divided reactions on social media.

Amid the United States’ military actions in Venezuela, Tony Dokoupil started his CBS Evening News tenure two days early, greeting viewers for the first time on Saturday, January 3, instead of Monday, January 5.

At the start of Saturday’s broadcast — billed as a “special edition of the CBS Evening News With Tony Dokoupil” — broadcast news’ newest evening anchor reported on the U.S. military’s airstrikes in Caracas and its capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Dokoupil called the development “breaking news, news that could shape the year, maybe even the century.”

And the CBS Mornings alums devoted almost half of Saturday’s broadcast to an interview with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who called the operation “a bold and audacious move” that was “thought through” and “well orchestrated.”

Hegseth added, “I think the hemisphere, I know the hemisphere will benefit from President Trump’s bold action.”

The breaking news has delayed plans for the two-week tour of American cities that was meant to kick off the CBS Evening News’ Dokoupil on Monday. Dokoupil reported from San Francisco, California, for Saturday’s broadcast, according to Deadline, with a muted set and onscreen graphics matching that of the program’s DuBois–Dickerson era. CBS says Dokoupil will report from New York City on Monday before embarking on the cross-country tour later in the week, Deadline added.

Dokoupil’s early debut had social media divided. Some viewers praised CBS News’ new evening anchor.

“I don’t think I’ve watched the evening news in about 10 years,” one X user wrote. “As the bias grew, I watched less and less until I stopped completely. I tuned in tonight and saw what I considered to be a balanced program. Those who want to be spoon-fed ‘spin’ will surely be disappointed.”

Another user wrote, “I think that’s the first clip of CBS I’ve seen in about 15 years that didn’t make me want to puke!”

A third person posted, in all caps, “CBS is back.”

Other viewers, meanwhile, criticized Dokoupil, who shared a controversial mission statement for the CBS Evening News last week.

“What the actual f*** happened to the Tiffany Network and its once-stellar CBS News?” one X user wrote. “@tonydokoupil is the latest member of Trump’s state-run media team. Giving @PeteHegseth 20 mins of softball questions on the evening news? Walter Cronkite is rolling over in his grave right now.”

Someone else said, “Tony Baloney is no Cronkite, that’s for sure.”

Another critic wrote, “And this is exactly why, @tonydokoupil, we all gave you such a hard time. You proved on day one how in the tank you’ll be for this corrupt admin. This was an illegal act and a dangerous one for our country. But Pete likes to play army, and you enabled his BS.”

CBS Evening News With Tony Dokoupil, Weeknights, 6:30/5:30c, CBS